Spanx’s New Contour Rib Collection Is The Activewear Line You Won’t Want To Take Off

Shop these picks before they sell out.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Spanx New Activewear Tout
Photo:

Southern Living / Tyler Roeland

Activewear isn’t just for working out anymore—you’ll see leggings, bike shorts, and tennis dresses everywhere from the gym to brunch. Spanx isn’t far behind on the trend with the brand’s new Contour Rib collection that’s so stylish that you’ll want to wear it all the time. The collection includes a skort, crop top, tank, and leggings, all made with sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric. 

The new pieces come in a variety of colors, including neutrals, like black and light gray, and brighter hues, like red and honey mustard. All the items can easily be mixed and matched to create multiple different outfits. Pair the skort with the crop top for a summer-ready look, or wear the tank with leggings for more coverage.

Spanx Contour Rib Front Slit Skort

Spanx

Throw this skort on to go on a walk or out to dinner. The high-waisted skort has a front slit with built-in shorts that prevent chafing, and it comes in red, black, and light gray. Keep your necessities—whether that’s a phone or tennis ball—close with the side pocket in the shorts.

Spanx Booty Boost Contour Rib 7/8 Leggings

Spanx

The high-rise leggings feature a hidden waistband pocket and an additional shorts layer to ensure that the pants aren’t see-through. The 7/8 length (25.5-inch inseam) hits between your calf and ankle with a free cut hem that won’t uncomfortably dig into your leg. The two neutral shades, black and cocoa, can be paired with any color of the new crop top or tank. 

Spanx Contour Rib Mock Neck Tank

Spanx

Choose from two tops from the new collection: the Contour Rib Mock Neck Crop Top and the Contour Rib Mock Neck Tank. Both shirts have a high neckline with arm holes that are designed to cover bra straps, so you can play tennis or pickleball without worrying about them showing. They’re fully lined with a snug fit that can be layered under other shirts or sweaters, too. 

Shop Spanx’s new Contour Rib collection now to be the most fashionable person in your next workout class—or just about anywhere. 

Spanx Contour Rib Mock Neck Crop Top

Spanx
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Neck Fans Are The Key To Staying Cool All Summer Long Tout
These 6 Neck Fans Are The Key To Staying Cool All Summer Long, And They’re Under $25
Miss Mouth's Stain Treater
The “Messy Eater” Stain-Removing Spray I Swear By Gets Almost Any Stain Out
Spanx Sale Basics Tout
Spanx Totally Took Shoppers By Surprise With This Impromptu Sale, And We’re Living For These Wardrobe Staples
Related Articles
Spanx Sale Basics Tout
Spanx Totally Took Shoppers By Surprise With This Impromptu Sale, And We’re Living For These Wardrobe Staples
Lily Pulitzer sale tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Splash Sale Is Here With Discounts Up To 50% Off—But Only For A Couple Of Days
Spanx Sale Tout
Surprise! Spanx Is Secretly Offering An Extra 30% Off Sale Items—Including Shorts, Dresses, Pants, And More
Best Cooling Sheets
The 12 Best Cooling Sheets Of 2023, Tested And Reviewed
Linen Sheet Set on composite background
The 11 Best Linen Sheets Of 2023, Tested And Reviewed
JoyLab French Terry Mid-Rise Shorts
The Best Sweat Shorts That'll Keep You Cool and Cozy All Summer
Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Tout
The 67 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping This Year
Workout Leggings
The Best High-Waisted Leggings That'll Make You Never Want To Put On Real Pants Again
The Best Sun Hats
The 19 Best Sun Hats Of 2023
Carrie Underwood’s Clothing Line
Everything We're Currently Obsessing Over From Carrie Underwood's Clothing Line
Tennis Skort Princess Diana
Tennis Skorts Are the Trend Princess Diana Did Better Than Anyone Else—And They're Finally Back
Dining Room Design With Traditional Touches
69 Stylish Dining Room Decorating Ideas
Porch Swing
The 14 Best Porch Swings Of 2023
amazon dress
The Best Affordable Dresses from Amazon for Summer 2022
Hanna Seabrook Living Room After in Louisville, Kentucky
85 Living Room Decorating Ideas We Love
Elvis Wedding tout image
The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time