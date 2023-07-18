Spanx’s New Contour Rib Collection Is The Activewear Line You Won’t Want To Take Off

Activewear isn’t just for working out anymore—you’ll see leggings, bike shorts, and tennis dresses everywhere from the gym to brunch. Spanx isn’t far behind on the trend with the brand’s new Contour Rib collection that’s so stylish that you’ll want to wear it all the time. The collection includes a skort, crop top, tank, and leggings, all made with sweat-wicking, four-way stretch fabric.

The new pieces come in a variety of colors, including neutrals, like black and light gray, and brighter hues, like red and honey mustard. All the items can easily be mixed and matched to create multiple different outfits. Pair the skort with the crop top for a summer-ready look, or wear the tank with leggings for more coverage.

Spanx

Throw this skort on to go on a walk or out to dinner. The high-waisted skort has a front slit with built-in shorts that prevent chafing, and it comes in red, black, and light gray. Keep your necessities—whether that’s a phone or tennis ball—close with the side pocket in the shorts.

Spanx

The high-rise leggings feature a hidden waistband pocket and an additional shorts layer to ensure that the pants aren’t see-through. The 7/8 length (25.5-inch inseam) hits between your calf and ankle with a free cut hem that won’t uncomfortably dig into your leg. The two neutral shades, black and cocoa, can be paired with any color of the new crop top or tank.

Spanx

Choose from two tops from the new collection: the Contour Rib Mock Neck Crop Top and the Contour Rib Mock Neck Tank. Both shirts have a high neckline with arm holes that are designed to cover bra straps, so you can play tennis or pickleball without worrying about them showing. They’re fully lined with a snug fit that can be layered under other shirts or sweaters, too.

Shop Spanx’s new Contour Rib collection now to be the most fashionable person in your next workout class—or just about anywhere.