Meet Spanx's Latest Collection Of Elevated Basics That Is Perfect For The South's Hot Summers

Here’s everything you need to know about the Carefree Crepe line.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Spanx Carefree Crepe Collection Tout
Photo:

Spanx

Spring has only just begun, but temperatures in many parts of the South are already inching towards hot. That means the height and heat of the summer aren’t too far behind. So, now is the time to start switching over your closet to welcome your go-to lightweight and breezy pieces that still make you feel comfortable, confident, and put together. If you’re looking to add a few more items to your summer rotation, you won’t want to miss out on the latest collection to debut from Spanx. 

With every collection Spanx launches, the brand always returns to its roots by introducing well-fitting, flattering pieces that are easy to style and perfect for the season. The new four-piece Carefree Crepe collection is priced from $98 and includes shorts, trousers, a tank top, and a blazer that are all ready for days in and out of the office. Every item from the line is available in cedar (a dark brown) and black in standard, petite, and tall in sizes XS to 3X—and they definitely don't disappoint. 

According to Spanx, each item is designed to offer “an elevated feel that flatters all over.” Because delivering on that promise in the summer largely depends on the fabric, Spanx turned to “a lightweight crepe fabric with soft satin on the inside for non-clingy looks” to offer a “perfect” summer style that is ready to withstand the heat. 

Carefree Crepe Peplum Tank

Spanx

BUY IT: $98; spanx.com

If you’re looking for a new classic tank that also feels flirty, don’t miss this new top from Spanx. It promises to deliver on its lightweight fabric claim, and it’s also machine washable for even more convenience. It’s ready for you to pair it with other items from the Carefree Crepe line or with shorts, jeans, or skirts that you already love in your closet. 

Carefree Crepe Pleated Short

Spanx

BUY IT: $128; spanx.com

Shorts that feel slightly more dressy are tough to find, so get ready for this cute pair to sell out quickly. Similar to other styles from the brand, these skip buttons and zippers in favor of an easier pull-on design. But the absolute standout feature is the pleats, which are reminiscent of the same detailing you would find on a tennis skirt. Plus, Spanx points out that these shorts are “packable and perfect for travel.” 

Carefree Crepe Blazer

Spanx

BUY IT: $248; spanx.com

Fight the air conditioned chill that’s always present in the summer with the Carefree Crepe Blazer. This style is made from a soft and lightweight blend that includes a 100 percent polyester exterior and a 95 percent polyester and 5 percent elastane lining. The fabric combined with the relaxed fit, functioning front button, and pockets make this style one that’s already quickly selling out. So, make sure to act fast.

Carefree Crepe Pleated Trouser

Spanx

BUY IT: $168; spanx.com

Whether you love pieces you can dress up or you’re shopping for new styles that are ready for days in the office, make sure to add Spanx’s new trousers to your radar. Like the brand’s shopper-favorite jeans, these trousers pull on, so you never have to worry about buttons or zippers. Plus, the relaxed fit and wide legs offer comfort and style that we don’t always necessarily see in workwear often. 

The new Carefree Crepe collection from Spanx has something to offer for everyone, whether it’s a timeless piece for an upcoming trip or a new outfit for a business meeting. We’re not surprised that styles are already selling out. So, be sure to scoop up your favorites quickly to avoid having to join a waitlist for these new popular styles.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Le Creuset Mini Cocotte with Flower Lid
This Adorable Mini Flower Cocotte Is Just What You Need For Spring Entertaining, And It’s Only $32
Lily Sale Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Just Slashed Prices In Its Only Sale Of The Season—Snag These Summer Styles For Up To 30% Off
Grampa's Weeder - The Original Stand Up Weed Puller Tool with Long Handle
Grampa’s Weeding Tool Is A Nostalgic, Ouiser Boudreaux-Approved Must-Have
Related Articles
Itâs J.Crewâs 40th Anniversary, And All Of Our Editorsâ Favorite Classic Pieces Are On Sale tout
It’s J.Crew’s 40th Anniversary, And All Of Our Editors’ Favorite Classic Pieces Are On Sale
Lily Sale Tout
Lilly Pulitzer Just Slashed Prices In Its Only Sale Of The Season—Snag These Summer Styles For Up To 30% Off
PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve TOUT
Amazon Shoppers Receive ‘So Many Compliments’ When They Wear This Faux Wrap Dress To Weddings
Amazon Outlet Spring Fashion Tout
Amazon's Outlet Is Brimming With Spring Fashion Must-Haves You'll Wear On Repeat, Starting At $19
Amazon Closet Essentials Roundup Tout
Make The Most Of Your Spring Wardrobe Rotation With These Timeless Under-$40 Essentials From Amazon
Warm Weather Essentials Tout
I’m A Lifelong Texan, And These Are My 12 Favorite Warm Weather Fashion And Beauty Essentials
seersucker shirt
Classic Seersucker Pieces To Add To Your Closet For Spring
JoyLab French Terry Mid-Rise Shorts
The Best Sweat Shorts That'll Keep You Cool and Cozy All Summer
Hill House The Crepe Louisa Nap Dress
15 Pretty Spring Dresses To Welcome The New Season In Style
little boy and little girl in seersucker outfits holding hands and easter baskets
Why Southerners Will Always Love Seersucker In Spring
Summer Robe
Southern Women Have Always Loved a Lightweight Summer Robe—Here Are 12 Breezy Ones to Shop Now
Best Comforter Sets Tout
The Best Comforter Sets, According to Our Editors
Sundress
8 Things Southern Women Would Never Wear to a Football Game—And What They Wear Instead
2020 Tastemakers Tout Video Card
Meet Our 2020 Southern Tastemakers
Steam Iron
The 13 Best Clothes Irons to Keep You Looking Crisp and Polished
beach chairs
The 10 Best Beach Chairs For Every Kind Of Beachgoer