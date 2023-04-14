Meet Spanx's Latest Collection Of Elevated Basics That Is Perfect For The South's Hot Summers

Spring has only just begun, but temperatures in many parts of the South are already inching towards hot. That means the height and heat of the summer aren’t too far behind. So, now is the time to start switching over your closet to welcome your go-to lightweight and breezy pieces that still make you feel comfortable, confident, and put together. If you’re looking to add a few more items to your summer rotation, you won’t want to miss out on the latest collection to debut from Spanx.

With every collection Spanx launches, the brand always returns to its roots by introducing well-fitting, flattering pieces that are easy to style and perfect for the season. The new four-piece Carefree Crepe collection is priced from $98 and includes shorts, trousers, a tank top, and a blazer that are all ready for days in and out of the office. Every item from the line is available in cedar (a dark brown) and black in standard, petite, and tall in sizes XS to 3X—and they definitely don't disappoint.

According to Spanx, each item is designed to offer “an elevated feel that flatters all over.” Because delivering on that promise in the summer largely depends on the fabric, Spanx turned to “a lightweight crepe fabric with soft satin on the inside for non-clingy looks” to offer a “perfect” summer style that is ready to withstand the heat.

If you’re looking for a new classic tank that also feels flirty, don’t miss this new top from Spanx. It promises to deliver on its lightweight fabric claim, and it’s also machine washable for even more convenience. It’s ready for you to pair it with other items from the Carefree Crepe line or with shorts, jeans, or skirts that you already love in your closet.

Shorts that feel slightly more dressy are tough to find, so get ready for this cute pair to sell out quickly. Similar to other styles from the brand, these skip buttons and zippers in favor of an easier pull-on design. But the absolute standout feature is the pleats, which are reminiscent of the same detailing you would find on a tennis skirt. Plus, Spanx points out that these shorts are “packable and perfect for travel.”

Fight the air conditioned chill that’s always present in the summer with the Carefree Crepe Blazer. This style is made from a soft and lightweight blend that includes a 100 percent polyester exterior and a 95 percent polyester and 5 percent elastane lining. The fabric combined with the relaxed fit, functioning front button, and pockets make this style one that’s already quickly selling out. So, make sure to act fast.

Whether you love pieces you can dress up or you’re shopping for new styles that are ready for days in the office, make sure to add Spanx’s new trousers to your radar. Like the brand’s shopper-favorite jeans, these trousers pull on, so you never have to worry about buttons or zippers. Plus, the relaxed fit and wide legs offer comfort and style that we don’t always necessarily see in workwear often.

The new Carefree Crepe collection from Spanx has something to offer for everyone, whether it’s a timeless piece for an upcoming trip or a new outfit for a business meeting. We’re not surprised that styles are already selling out. So, be sure to scoop up your favorites quickly to avoid having to join a waitlist for these new popular styles.