Stock Up On Cozy Fall Essentials For Less During Spanx's Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sitewide Sale

Fall style calls for layering-friendly separates, cozy fabrics, and timeless silhouettes that will work for any occasion—especially for those imminent holiday parties. You can find all this and more during Spanx's annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event while saving 20 percent sitewide. The Atlanta, Ga.-based brand usually hosts end-of-season savings events that typically exclude best-sellers, so this is a rare chance to grab all of your fall essentials at a discount.

Far beyond shapewear, Spanx is a beacon for comfortable yet flattering styles that work just as well for cozy nights as they do for lunch with friends. Spanx is coming for your wardrobe this season with customer favorites like its fully opaque white pants and perfectly-textured leggings that you'll want to wear on repeat.

The sitewide Black Friday sale starts today and runs through Cyber Monday on November 28. Stock up on everything from smoothing and lifting shapewear to quality basics while saving a pretty penny on styles made for women by women.

Spanx

Best Spanx Apparel Black Friday Deals

Spanx has plenty of clothing options that are not only gorgeous, but also functional. The popular ‘70s-inspired Flare Jeans were designed using premium stretch denim with hidden core shaping technology for Spanx's signature "booty lifting" effect. They'll be your go-to for casual Fridays, brunch, and tailgates. Another flattering option is the Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, without a zipper or button closure, for a seamless look that you can shimmy right into. Suede for fall is a must, which is why you'll love the stylish yet timeless Faux Suede Flare Pants that come in classic navy or rich caramel. The buttery soft fabric is even machine-washable for easy maintenance.

Best Spanx Workwear Black Friday Deals



When it comes to workwear, Spanx has you covered. The relaxed Low Maintenance Silk Button Down is a fan-favorite for its ease of care and double-layered chest panel to keep you covered. The Perfect Sheath Dress will take you from the office to happy hour in a pinch with its smoothing Ponte fabric that skims your curves. You can’t go wrong with a dress that features functional pockets—and this one has two. Look to the Perfect A-line 3/4 Sleeve Dress for your upcoming holiday parties. And the Perfect Jumpsuit combines the best of both worlds: featuring four-way stretch fabric with hidden core shaping technology for a smooth fit.

Best Spanx Legging Black Friday Deals



Spanx's customer-loved Velvet Leggings are back in seven stunning colors: rich burgundy, black, dark palm, classic navy, lapis night, silver chrome, and malachite—snag them on sale for a cool $79. There is no shortage of complimentary, fun-textured styles like the Faux Leather Leggings and Faux Suede Leggings, which reviewers have called "perfect" fits. If you're a fan of denim-style leggings, look no further than the Jean-ish Ankle Leggings that come in twilight rinse, black, and white.

Best Spanx Shapewear Black Friday Deals



Spanx’s bread and butter for over 20 years have been its extensive and highly-effective shapewear collection. The booty-enhancing OnCore Mid-Thigh Short is lightweight yet robust and sits at the natural waistline. Slimming side panels are edge-bonded for comfortable wear all day. Snatch them up for $51. If you’re searching for something with a low back and front, Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit is a perfect choice. The five-way convertible straps make his piece a versatile sculptor. Shoppers have also dubbed the traditional Thinstincts 2.0 Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Bodysuit a fabulous find for hot weather.

Best Spanx Undergarment Black Friday Deals

It’s not just about the shapewear—the brand’s extensive bras and underwear are also all-weather staples. The best-selling Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra now comes in seven neutral colors and features a convenient front closure along with Smart Stretch Straps, so you’ll never have to deal with annoying and painful digging. If you’re looking for a minimizing fit, then the Low Profile Illusion Lace Minimizer Bra is for you. The innovative sling technology on the lacey style minimizes breast size by 1 inch.

Say goodbye to pesky panty lines with Spanx’s comfortable underwear options. The top-selling Undie-tectable Brief is equipped with a smoothing waistband that ensures both comfort and compression. Reviewers look to the Under Statements Thong for a style that won’t shift or chafe. The new Ahhh-llelujah Pima Cotton ‘Fit to You’ Bikini is a non-shaping alternative that will mold to your body for everyday gratification.

Best Spanx Loungewear and Activewear Black Friday Deals

No brand does exceptionally soft loungewear quite like Spanx. The super plush AirEssentials collection has taken over the internet thanks to its light-as-air feel and easy-going designs. The AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant and AirEssentials Half Zip make a perfect matching set that customers have found ideal for traveling in comfort and style. Throw your AirEssentials Cocoon cardigan over just about any outfit for a casual look (you can save 50 percent on the style for today only).

Don’t sleep on these sleek basics, either. The cozy Better Base Scoop Neck Tank was made with eco-conscious recycled tencel modal that won’t pill. For an elevated take on the classic sweater, try the Perfect Length Top, which pairs beautifully with your leggings. The Get Moving Pleated Skort will make you want to play tennis just to have an excuse to show it off.