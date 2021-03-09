The South's Best 2021

When it came time to start plotting the 2021 South's Best awards, our team thought long and hard about how to approach our annual franchise. Should we just call it off? After numerous conversations (and too many Zoom calls to count), the answer seemed clear: The awards would go on but with a slight twist. We wanted to show support when our neighbors needed us most, especially after a year that hit our communities so hard. So, we nixed the survey, canceled the ranking system, and set out to share our editors' favorite hidden gems, from the full-service drive-in barbecue joint in Arkansas to the small town in Texas with antiques shops worth the 30-minute detour from San Antonio. You'll also notice that we introduced new categories to reflect how we've all been living: spending more time outdoors, connecting with nature, and appreciating the beautiful region we're proud to call home.