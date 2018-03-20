The South's Best Festivals 2018
1. Spoleto Festival USA
Charleston, South Carolina
Spoleto attracts acclaimed musicians and artists for 17 days of performances. spoletousa.org
2. Charleston Wine + Food
Charleston, South Carolina
The country’s best chefs collaborate on dinners hosted throughout the city’s restaurant scene; also enjoy barbecue banquets as well as inventive workshops. charlestonwineandfood.com
3. New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
New Orleans, Louisiana
The lineup is a gumbo of national headliners, local treasures, and one-time-only performances by bands like The Meters. And the food is as much a reason to go as the music. nojazzfest.com
4. Memphis in May International Festival
Memphis, Tennessee
Besides the grand-daddy of barbecue cook-offs, the festival also includes the Beale Street Music Festival and 901Fest, featuring local music, food, and drinks. memphisinmay.org
5. Annual National Shrimp Festival
Gulf Shores, Alabama
Every October, Gulf Shores becomes a shrine to the South’s favorite crustacean. Enjoy a boardwalk lined with food vendors, local music, and special events. myshrimpfest.com