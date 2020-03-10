The South's Best Scenic Drives 2020

Southerners of a certain age will remember childhood family road trips when our parents would leave before dawn (no AC in the car), and the kids would argue over who got to ride on the armrest in the front seat, up high between the adults, where we could see out. We travel more wisely now, with custom temps for everyone and safety precautions no one had heard of back in the day—but that's just all the more reason to love a road trip. The best ones are scenic drives, relaxing meanders through a beautiful countryside or shoreline, with no need to look at the clock or the calendar and no hesitation about stopping along the way to savor a view or sample the local barbecue. Most of readers' favorite drives share one of two geographic jewels: the mountains or the sea. Whether your ideal ramble takes you high into Appalachia or skirts the Atlantic, travels horse country or wine country, you're sure to find your dream journey among our top ten scenic drives.