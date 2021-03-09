Stories of Southern Resiliency

Baltimore, MD

"As soon as the governor of Maryland announced we had to close, my concern was for our kitchen staff. They are all immigrants, like myself, and (for a variety of reasons) don't have access to benefits. How was I going to keep them employed? We had previously collaborated with Mera Kitchen Collective [a group of chefs from around the world who do events in Baltimore]. It took one phone call. We were on the same page: We wanted to turn into a community kitchen where we all work together. The food preparation starts at 6 in the morning. Every day, it's a different menu. The team shares responsibilities and rotates their roles, and then local organizations, like the Greater Baybrook Alliance and CASA of Baltimore, pick up the food. We were initially supported by World Central Kitchen [José Andrés' nonprofit], but now that's complemented by private donations. We thought this would last two or three weeks. It has been around a year, and we have given out over 90,000 meals. We have devised a new business model for our restaurant that will exist beyond the pandemic, where community meals are made in the morning, and then in the afternoon, the team from Alma comes in to set the whole kitchen for the restaurant itself. We are educating our staff in every aspect of what they are doing: You're not just cooking vegetables; you didn't come here only to make $16 an hour and leave; you're coming here to support a city and contribute to its well-being."

almacocinalatina.com