The South's Best Resorts 2020

There's something particularly magical about a beautiful resort with so much to offer that you don't need anything else to have a great vacation. No driving, no traffic, no parking. Just check in, receive a welcoming embrace of hospitality, let a kind soul take your luggage from your hand, and breathe. No need to hurry to your room once you're all checked in. This is a civilized place that realizes you need time to unwind with a glass of wine by the pool or the lobby fireplace—maybe while listening to soothing music being played on a grand piano somewhere nearby. Ahhhhh. Southerners being Southerners, our favorite resorts offer more than comfort, style, and service. They're beautiful. They have a sense of place and history. They have personality. They speak the unique language of their corner of the South. From the number-one Inn on Biltmore Estate to the Cloister and The Greenbrier, see what our readers voted as some of the South's most memorable stays.