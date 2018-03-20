The South's Best Resorts 2018
1. Blackberry Farm
Walland, Tennessee
Blackberry Farm emanates hospitality, from its farm-to-table offerings to the porches on guest cottages. blackberryfarm.com
2. Montage Palmetto Bluff
Bluffton, South Carolina
Guests can kayak on Lowcountry marshes in front of balconied guesthouses overlooking mossdraped oak trees. montagehotels.com/palmettobluff
3. Lake Austin Spa Resort
Austin, Texas
You’ll forget that bustling Austin is only 40 minutes away. Splurge on a hot tub cottage for even more relaxation and stargazing. lakeaustin.com
4. The Cloister
Sea Island, Georgia
Once a retreat for Presidents and business tycoons, the historic Cloister remains a bastion of old-school luxury. seaisland.com
5. Rancho Loma
Talpa, Texas
For those serious about going off the grid, it offers luxe Texas ranch living in a contemporary-style five-bedroom house. rancholoma.com
6. Rancho Pillow
Round Top, Texas
Part Texas farmhouse and part Pee-wee’s Playhouse, this retreat suits Round Top’s creative community. ranchopillow.com
7. The Greenbrier
White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
A true grande dame of American resorts, it has been welcoming guests since 1778. greenbrier.com
8. Big Cedar Lodge
Ridgedale, Missouri
This cabin-style property is perched above Table Rock Lake in the Ozark Mountains. Activities here include paddleboarding, bass fishing, and waterskiing. bigcedar.com
9. Little Palm Island Resort & Spa
Little Torch Key, Florida
Little Palm offers guests 30 oceanfront suites, and azure water views abound. littlepalmisland.com
10. Primland
Meadows of Dan, Virginia
Wake up in the Blue Ridge Mountains in one of Primland’s Tree Houses. Take stargazing to a new level at the resort’s high-altitude observatory. primland.com