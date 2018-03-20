The South's Best Resorts 2018

By Valerie Fraser Luesse
Southerners want a resort to offer much more than a place to sleep. We're after total escape. And pampering. And serious ambiance. We want to forget that we ever had a job or a mortgage or even a to-do list. A great resort is a destination unto itself, though we'd also like an ocean view or maybe a mountain vista when we step onto that private balcony. The best resorts in the South run the gamut from old-school elegance at places like Blackberry Farm and The Greenbrier to the rustic seclusion of Little Palm Island. It doesn't matter whether a resort is known for white tablecloth dining (jacket required, guys) or beachside picnics (flip-flops optional). What matters is that they do what they do better than anybody else—and that you don't have a care in the world from the moment you check in.
1. Blackberry Farm

Credit: Helen Norman

Walland, Tennessee

Blackberry Farm emanates hospitality, from its farm-to-table offerings to the porches on guest cottages. blackberryfarm.com

2. Montage Palmetto Bluff

Credit: Courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

Bluffton, South Carolina

Guests can kayak on Lowcountry marshes in front of balconied guesthouses overlooking mossdraped oak trees. montagehotels.com/palmettobluff

3. Lake Austin Spa Resort

Credit: Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort

Austin, Texas

You’ll forget that bustling Austin is only 40 minutes away. Splurge on a hot tub cottage for even more relaxation and stargazing. lakeaustin.com

4. The Cloister

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards/Redux

Sea Island, Georgia

Once a retreat for Presidents and business tycoons, the historic Cloister remains a bastion of old-school luxury. seaisland.com

5. Rancho Loma

Credit: Art Meripol

Talpa, Texas

For those serious about going off the grid, it offers luxe Texas ranch living in a contemporary-style five-bedroom house. rancholoma.com

6. Rancho Pillow

Credit: Courtesy of Ranchpillow.com

Round Top, Texas

Part Texas farmhouse and part Pee-wee’s Playhouse, this retreat suits Round Top’s creative community. ranchopillow.com

7. The Greenbrier

Credit: Photo: Ball and Albanese

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

A true grande dame of American resorts, it has been welcoming guests since 1778. greenbrier.com

8. Big Cedar Lodge

Credit: Art Meripol

Ridgedale, Missouri

This cabin-style property is perched above Table Rock Lake in the Ozark Mountains. Activities here include paddleboarding, bass fishing, and waterskiing. bigcedar.com

9. Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Credit: Chris M. Rogers

Little Torch Key, Florida

Little Palm offers guests 30 oceanfront suites, and azure water views abound. littlepalmisland.com

10. Primland

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Meadows of Dan, Virginia

Wake up in the Blue Ridge Mountains in one of Primland’s Tree Houses. Take stargazing to a new level at the resort’s high-altitude observatory. primland.com

