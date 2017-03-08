The South's Best Resorts 2017
1. Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center
Nashville, Tennessee: BOOK IT
This 40-year-old favorite has lush, tropical gardens and a quarter-mile river ride—indoors. A luxe $90 million indoor/outdoor water park is set to open adjacent to the resort in 2018.
RELATED: The South’s Best Resort 2017: Gaylord Opryland Resort
2. Blackberry Farm
Walland, Tennessee: BOOK IT
Known for its serene setting on a 4,200-acre estate in the Smoky Mountain foothills, Blackberry Farm continues to offer gourmet cuisine and a unique luxury stay.
3. Grand Hotel Marriott Resort
Point Clear, Alabama: BOOK IT
A classic property on Mobile Bay, near Fairhope, Alabama, the Grand has a 20,000-square-foot spa, two golf courses, tennis courts, a pool complex, and both casual and fine dining.
4. Lake Austin Spa Resort
Austin, Texas: BOOK IT
Relax and recharge in the Hill Country with all-inclusive packages that include your accommodations, three meals per day, and unlimited access to indoor and outdoor activities.
5. The Sanctuary
Kiawah Island, South Carolina: BOOK IT
Guests come here for gorgeous beaches; a spa, pool, and fitness center; onsite dining and shopping; and close proximity to Charleston.
6. The Cloister
Sea Island, Georgia: BOOK NOW
The Cloister has welcomed U.S. Presidents and dignitaries from around the world. You’ll love it for its tranquility, elegance, and terrific dining.
7. The Omni Homestead Resort
Hot Springs, Virginia: BOOK NOW
Experience the mountain setting, hot springs, and classic hotel that have attracted 23 U.S. Presidents.
8. The Greenbrier
White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia: BOOK IT
Guests have been coming to “take the waters” at this National Historic Landmark resort since 1778. It’s located on 11,000 acres in the Allegheny Mountains.
9. Beau Rivage
Biloxi, Mississippi: BOOK IT
Locals and regulars affectionately call it “the Beau.” You’ll love the shops, restaurants and bars, live shows, stunning pool, and easy access to Biloxi attractions.
10. Omni Amelia Island Plantation
Amelia Island, Florida: BOOK IT
Amelia invites you to chill out, play a little golf or tennis, stroll the beach, pedal your bike, paddle your SUP, or just cruise the property in a golf cart.