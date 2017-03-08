The South's Best Resorts 2017

By Valerie Fraser Luesse
Credit: Ball & Albabnese
When we asked readers to vote for their favorite resorts, they chose some of the most legendary properties in the South—some older than others, but all with that something special that sets them apart. Readers' #1 pick? Here's a hint: There's country music on the sound system.RELATED: The Best Hotel in Every Southern State
1. Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

Credit: America/Alamy Stock Photo

Nashville, Tennessee: BOOK IT

This 40-year-old favorite has lush, tropical gardens and a quarter-mile river ride—indoors. A luxe $90 million indoor/outdoor water park is set to open adjacent to the resort in 2018.

RELATED: The South’s Best Resort 2017: Gaylord Opryland Resort

2. Blackberry Farm

Credit: Helen Norman

Walland, Tennessee: BOOK IT

Known for its serene setting on a 4,200-acre estate in the Smoky Mountain foothills, Blackberry Farm continues to offer gourmet cuisine and a unique luxury stay.

3. Grand Hotel Marriott Resort

Credit: Courtesy of the Grand Hotel Marriott Resort

Point Clear, Alabama: BOOK IT

A classic property on Mobile Bay, near Fairhope, Alabama, the Grand has a 20,000-square-foot spa, two golf courses, tennis courts, a pool complex, and both casual and fine dining.

4. Lake Austin Spa Resort

Austin, Texas: BOOK IT

Relax and recharge in the Hill Country with all-inclusive packages that include your accommodations, three meals per day, and unlimited access to indoor and outdoor activities.

5. The Sanctuary

Credit: Courtesy of Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Kiawah Island, South Carolina: BOOK IT

Guests come here for gorgeous beaches; a spa, pool, and fitness center; onsite dining and shopping; and close proximity to Charleston.

6. The Cloister

Credit: Stephen Morton/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sea Island, Georgia: BOOK NOW

The Cloister has welcomed U.S. Presidents and dignitaries from around the world. You’ll love it for its tranquility, elegance, and terrific dining.

7. The Omni Homestead Resort

Credit: Ball & Albabnese

Hot Springs, Virginia: BOOK NOW

Experience the mountain setting, hot springs, and classic hotel that have attracted 23 U.S. Presidents.

8. The Greenbrier

Credit: Ball & Albabnese

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia: BOOK IT

Guests have been coming to “take the waters” at this National Historic Landmark resort since 1778. It’s located on 11,000 acres in the Allegheny Mountains.

9. Beau Rivage

Credit: Courtesy of Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Biloxi, Mississippi: BOOK IT

Locals and regulars affectionately call it “the Beau.” You’ll love the shops, restaurants and bars, live shows, stunning pool, and easy access to Biloxi attractions.

10. Omni Amelia Island Plantation

Credit: Courtesy of Omni Amelia Island Plantation

Amelia Island, Florida: BOOK IT

Amelia invites you to chill out, play a little golf or tennis, stroll the beach, pedal your bike, paddle your SUP, or just cruise the property in a golf cart.

By Valerie Fraser Luesse