The South's Best Resorts 2022

Do you like to fill your vacation days with rounds of golf or maybe a tennis match every morning? Hiking, kayaking, biking? Or are you more of the sit-and-sip by the pool vacationer? Beach or mountain? Sunshine or snow? Not to worry. Our readers' picks for the South's best resorts include all of the above. Yes, we love a boutique property where the rooms are individually decorated and the scale is intimate and cozy. But still. Sometimes you just want to check into a has-it-all resort and, for once, forget where you put the car keys on purpose. Want an upscale date night dinner? It's waiting downstairs—or maybe oceanside. A facial, massage, or manicure? Yep, yep, yep. Cultural attractions? Just ask the concierge. Total escape from all attractions? That can be arranged. Check in (to your room) and check out (of the ordinary). Forget about traffic, your to-do list, your daily planner, your grocery list...these resorts are ready to take care of YOU.