The South's Prettiest Towns

There's not just one thing that makes the South so beautiful. It's the breathtaking mountain vistas, beaches that belong on a screensaver, fields of wildflowers that stretch to the horizon, iconic desert landscapes, and marshes that look like a movie set.

Whether you love the lake or consider yourself a beach person, prefer the mountains or wide-open plains, the South is full of charming small towns representing every type of enchanting scenery you can imagine. From tropical Key West, Florida, to mountainous Cashiers, North Carolina, our small towns are true hidden gems, populated by friendly faces and plenty of reasons to stay longer than a quick pit stop.

In Franklin, Tennessee, you can check out a few of its 70 shops (all within 16 blocks) while escaping the bustle of Nashville. In Madison, Georgia, you can witness the power of tireless historic preservation efforts and take in the glory of old Southern architecture. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for our list of the South's prettiest small towns.