The South’s Best Outdoor Adventures 2021

Ready for an outdoor adventure? The South has plenty, and they’re just waiting for you to dive in, suit up, climb aboard, and have a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the great outdoors. Our favorite open-air adventures will take you up the highest peaks in Texas, into bioluminescent lagoons off the coast of Florida, past wetlands wildlife in the Everglades, and through freshly fallen snow in North Carolina. How will you get there? On foot, airboat, kayak, snowshoe, and horseback, for starters. Did we mention scuba-diving among the shipwrecks off the Florida Panhandle? We’re just getting started.

Read on and learn more about the South’s greatest outdoor adventures, then grab your sunblock, book your glampsite, and start making your plans today. You’re invited to make some new memories across the South's most thrilling landscapes.

(Some programs may be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check with locations and tour companies for updated information and safety guidelines.)