The South’s Best Outdoor Adventures 2021
Ready for an outdoor adventure? The South has plenty, and they’re just waiting for you to dive in, suit up, climb aboard, and have a once-in-a-lifetime experience in the great outdoors. Our favorite open-air adventures will take you up the highest peaks in Texas, into bioluminescent lagoons off the coast of Florida, past wetlands wildlife in the Everglades, and through freshly fallen snow in North Carolina. How will you get there? On foot, airboat, kayak, snowshoe, and horseback, for starters. Did we mention scuba-diving among the shipwrecks off the Florida Panhandle? We’re just getting started.
Read on and learn more about the South’s greatest outdoor adventures, then grab your sunblock, book your glampsite, and start making your plans today. You’re invited to make some new memories across the South's most thrilling landscapes.
(Some programs may be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check with locations and tour companies for updated information and safety guidelines.)
Airboating in the Everglades
Florida
Take a chartered ride into the 1.5-million-acre wetlands preserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to spot wildlife like leatherback turtles, Florida panthers, American alligators, and manatees.
evergladesairboattours.com, 561-901-0661, 15490 Loxahatchee Road, Parkland, Florida 33076
Bioluminescent Kayaking on the Space Coast
Florida
Board a clear kayak along Florida’s Indian River Lagoon at dusk to see the waters sparkling with dinoflagellates on one of the BK Adventure Bioluminescence tours.
bkadventure.com, 407-519-8711, 485 N. Washington Avenue, Titusville, Florida 32796
Camping on the Appalachian Trail
Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland
When camping near the Appalachian Trail, pitch a tent at a designated site or book a cabin rental so you can enjoy some of the comforts of home.
Hiking in Guadalupe Mountains National Park
Texas
To marvel at the stars, visit Guadalupe Mountains National Park, which is the world’s most extensive Permian fossil reef and home to the four tallest peaks in the state. You’re just one challenging trek away from watching the sunrise from the highest point in Texas.
nps.gov/gumo, 915-828-3251, 400 Pine Canyon,
Salt Flat, Texas 79847
The South's Best Outdoor Adventures
Horseback Riding on the Beach in Tampa Bay
Florida
Add an afternoon ride on the sand to your vacation. Cypress Breeze Farm offers horseback riding on the beach as well as guided trail excursions.
cypressbreezefarm.com, 727-460-0891, North Skyway, I-275, St Petersburg, Florida 33715
Paddling the Mississippi Gulf Coast Blueways
Mississippi
Choose your own adventure on a paddling trip along the Mississippi Gulf Coast blueways, mapped water trails made up of miles of beaches, rivers, and bayous with paths for all experience levels.
msgulfcoastheritage.ms.gov/blueways, 228-523-4150, 1141 Bayview Avenue, Biloxi, Mississippi, 39530
Snowshoeing in Beech Mountain
North Carolina
Snowshoes can be checked out free of charge for use on the 30 miles of trails in Beech Mountain, North Carolina. Parks and recreation department staff also offer guided excursions along the routes.
beechmtn.com/snowshoeing, 828-387-3003, 403-A Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, North Carolina 28604
Swimming at Little River Canyon
Alabama
Find waterfalls and overlooks as well as plenty of places to take a dip in North Alabama’s Little River Canyon National Preserve. Be sure to follow all park rules, and check the weather and water-flow levels before swimming.
nps.gov/liri, 256-845-9605 x201, 4322 Little River Trail NE, Fort Payne, Alabama 35967
White Water Rafting on the Chattooga River
Georgia
Suit up in your helmet and personal flotation device for a rapids-rafting trip along the Chattooga River, which runs from North Carolina to Georgia.
noc.com/plan-your-trip/whitewater-rafting, 828-785-4847
Wreck Diving in Panama City Beach
Florida
Dive among the shipwrecks along the Panama City Beach coastline during these fun-filled inshore and offshore trips. They reveal what has been abandoned beneath the waves, including The Black Bart, Tarpon, Grey Ghost, and USS Strength.
panamacitydiving.com/dive-sites, 850-588-8077, 106 Thomas Dr., Panama City Beach, Florida 32408