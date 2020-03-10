The South's Best New Restaurants 2020

Here in the South, we love our classic restaurants, those comfortable old favorites that have stood the test of time. But our region's culinary scene is hardly standing still, and a parade of impressive new entrants and local eateries have recently come on the scene.

This year we launched a new dining category, Best New Restaurants, to recognize the top establishments that have opened within the past three years. With tempting new offerings ranging from pristinely fresh seafood to updated French classics, the South's dining future looks very bright indeed.