Here's How We Conducted the South's Best Survey

How This Survey Was Conducted
A survey developed by the editors of Southern Living, in association with the third party research firm, M&RR, was made available at southernliving.com/southsbest from July 10, 2019, to September 16, 2019.
Our audience was invited to participate through Southern Living magazine, email invitations, newsletters, social media, and southernliving.com. M&RR maintained, monitored, and kept the survey website secure, and also collected and tabulated the responses. To protect the integrity of the data, after the survey closed, M&RR screened the responses to identify fraudulent votes, which were eliminated from the final tallies.
