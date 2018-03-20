The South's Best Inns 2018
1. Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill
Mills River, North Carolina
Step into a classic charmer. Each one of its seven suites was inspired by a Southern town—from Seaside, Florida, to Lexington, Kentucky. Tiffany Hill makes a plush base camp for exploring western North Carolina and the area’s various offerings. tiffany-hill.com
2. Stonehurst Place
Atlanta, Georgia
This 1896 Midtown mansion stayed in the same family for a century, and it now welcomes guests to six modern rooms and suites. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. stonehurstplace.com
3. Beechwood Inn
Clayton, Georgia
The owners are enthusiastic advocates for Georgia wines as well as locally sourced foods. Guests can enjoy breakfast in the mornings and “Wine-Thirty” in the evenings, along with weekly farm-to-table chef’s dinners. beechwoodinn.ws
4. The Twelve Oaks
Covington, Georgia
Gone with the Wind author Margaret Mitchell reportedly scribbled a note on a picture of this mansion that read, “I like this for Ashley’s home.” And if it’s good enough for Ashley... thetwelveoaks.com
5. Anchorage 1770
Beaufort, South Carolina
Believe it or not, this dreamy four-story waterfront inn has two dog-friendly rooms as well as amazing views. You can enjoy the on-site spa, eat gourmet fare at The Ribaut Social Club, and sip drinks on sprawling upper porches, ideal for socializing. anchorage1770.com
6. The Duke Mansion
Charlotte, North Carolina
Six of the fresh, luxurious, airy rooms at this inn have shared sleeping porches. Unlike most historic homes, it is also accessible and convenient to Uptown Charlotte. dukemansion.com
7. The Inn at Little Washington
Washington, Virginia
From humble beginnings in a former gas station, this place first became a destination restaurant and then evolved into a worldclass inn. It can be found in a picturesque rural town in the Blue Ridge foothills. theinnatlittlewashington.com
8. The Inn at Houmas House Plantation and Gardens
Darrow, Louisiana
Tour an antebellum mansion, stay in a cottage, and savor Louisiana cuisine on this 38-acre remnant of a Great River Road sugar plantation. houmashouse.com
9. Monmouth Historic Inn & Gardens
Natchez, Mississippi
Stay in the 1818 mansion or one of its smaller cottages and outbuildings. Admire the beautiful gardens, and enjoy on-property food and drink. monmouthhistoricinn.com
10. Magnolia Springs Bed and Breakfast
Magnolia Springs, Alabama
One block from the Magnolia River sits this charming five-room Victorian home with a wraparound porch. magnoliasprings.com