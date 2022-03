The South's Best Inns 2018

When we're booking a hotel , most of us are in the market for plush linens, a nice pool and fitness center, and fine food and drink. But when we're looking for just the right inn, the checklist is a little different. We want character, charm, and romance ; a sense of place and an interesting story; lots of personality and lots of personal touches. The ones that you chose as the South's Best range from the remnant of a Louisiana sugar plantation to a historic Midtown Atlanta mansion. You love the antebellum manse that Gone with the Wind author Margaret Mitchell could imagine Ashley Wilkes calling home, as well as a new-from-the-ground-up inn nestled into the countryside of western North Carolina. What do the winning inns all have in common? Passionate owners who love their properties and want you to love them, too. Treat yourself to a stay at some of our winners this year.