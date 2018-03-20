The South's Best Inns 2018

By Valerie Fraser Luesse
When we're booking a hotel, most of us are in the market for plush linens, a nice pool and fitness center, and fine food and drink. But when we're looking for just the right inn, the checklist is a little different. We want character, charm, and romance; a sense of place and an interesting story; lots of personality and lots of personal touches. The ones that you chose as the South's Best range from the remnant of a Louisiana sugar plantation to a historic Midtown Atlanta mansion. You love the antebellum manse that Gone with the Wind author Margaret Mitchell could imagine Ashley Wilkes calling home, as well as a new-from-the-ground-up inn nestled into the countryside of western North Carolina. What do the winning inns all have in common? Passionate owners who love their properties and want you to love them, too. Treat yourself to a stay at some of our winners this year.
1. Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill

Mills River, North Carolina

Step into a classic charmer. Each one of its seven suites was inspired by a Southern town—from Seaside, Florida, to Lexington, Kentucky. Tiffany Hill makes a plush base camp for exploring western North Carolina and the area’s various offerings. tiffany-hill.com

2. Stonehurst Place

Atlanta, Georgia

This 1896 Midtown mansion stayed in the same family for a century, and it now welcomes guests to six modern rooms and suites. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. stonehurstplace.com

3. Beechwood Inn

Clayton, Georgia

The owners are enthusiastic advocates for Georgia wines as well as locally sourced foods. Guests can enjoy breakfast in the mornings and “Wine-Thirty” in the evenings, along with weekly farm-to-table chef’s dinners. beechwoodinn.ws

4. The Twelve Oaks

Covington, Georgia

Gone with the Wind author Margaret Mitchell reportedly scribbled a note on a picture of this mansion that read, “I like this for Ashley’s home.” And if it’s good enough for Ashley... thetwelveoaks.com

5. Anchorage 1770

Beaufort, South Carolina

Believe it or not, this dreamy four-story waterfront inn has two dog-friendly rooms as well as amazing views. You can enjoy the on-site spa, eat gourmet fare at The Ribaut Social Club, and sip drinks on sprawling upper porches, ideal for socializing. anchorage1770.com

6. The Duke Mansion

Charlotte, North Carolina

Six of the fresh, luxurious, airy rooms at this inn have shared sleeping porches. Unlike most historic homes, it is also accessible and convenient to Uptown Charlotte. dukemansion.com

7. The Inn at Little Washington

Washington, Virginia

From humble beginnings in a former gas station, this place first became a destination restaurant and then evolved into a worldclass inn. It can be found in a picturesque rural town in the Blue Ridge foothills. theinnatlittlewashington.com

8. The Inn at Houmas House Plantation and Gardens

Darrow, Louisiana

Tour an antebellum mansion, stay in a cottage, and savor Louisiana cuisine on this 38-acre remnant of a Great River Road sugar plantation. houmashouse.com

9. Monmouth Historic Inn & Gardens

Natchez, Mississippi

Stay in the 1818 mansion or one of its smaller cottages and outbuildings. Admire the beautiful gardens, and enjoy on-property food and drink. monmouthhistoricinn.com

10. Magnolia Springs Bed and Breakfast

Magnolia Springs, Alabama

One block from the Magnolia River sits this charming five-room Victorian home with a wraparound porch. magnoliasprings.com

