The South's Best Inns 2017
There's something so inviting about the word "inn." We imagine fireplaces, architectural character, intimate dining spaces, and personal service. Whether your dream view is the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charleston gardens, or clear-to-there horizons in the Mississippi Delta, Southern Living readers have a favorite inn you'll love. Where will you find their #1 pick? Savannah.RELATED: The Best Hotels in Every Southern State
1. Foley House Inn
Savannah, Georgia: BOOK IT
When you can leave the inn and take a leisurely stroll to Forrest Gump's famed bench on Chippewa Square, you know you're in a prime spot in the Historic District.
2. The Omni Grove Park Inn
Asheville, North Carolina: BOOK IT
You'll be awed by the views, the spa, multiple swimming pools, and the "Great Hall" lobby of this 1913 property.
3. Blair House Inn
Wimberley, Texas: BOOK IT
Loaded with Hill Country charm, Blair House is a foodie favorite, offering chef-prepared picnic baskets for guests, as well as a popular cooking school.
4. Williamsburg Inn
Williamsburg, Virginia: BOOK IT
Enjoy modern amenities in close proximity to the historic district, where you can explore life in 18th Century America.
5. Shack Up Inn
Clarksdale, Mississippi: BOOK IT
Stay in renovated shotgun shacks or book a bin in the original cotton gin at Hopson Plantation to experience genuine Mississippi in the heart of blues country.
6. The Inn at Fontanel
Nashville, Tennessee: BOOK IT
Part of the Southern Living Hotel Collection, Fontanel is ideal for girlfriends, with six suites connected by 2,700 square feet of deck.
The South's Best Winners 2017
We poured through your more than 22,000 online votes to bring you the best-of-the-best Southern spots. Check out our roundup of the best restaurant, hotel, island, inn, resort, barbecue, bar, shop, museum, brewery, city, and tailgate in the South. Each of these Southern gems is absolutely worth the trip – from the picturesque views of the Outer Banks to the juicy pulled pork of Southern Soul Barbecue. Sip on a cold brew at Wicked Weed Brewery, have a nightcap at Callaghan's, or find your next heirloom at The Paris Market & Brocante. Take a vacation to Asheville to stay at the extravagant Inn on Biltmore Estate, or enjoy the picturesque history of Savannah at the charming Foley House Inn. If you're in town (or, making the trip!), stop in at one of these local favorites chosen by our readers.
View all of the South's Best 2017 winners here.
SOUTH'S BEST BARCallaghan's Irish Social Club; Mobile, AL
SOUTH'S BEST BARBECUESouthern Soul Barbeque; St. Simons Island, GA
SOUTH'S BEST BREWERYWicked Weed Brewing; Asheville, NC
SOUTH'S BEST CITYCharleston, SC
SOUTH'S BEST HOTELThe Inn on Biltmore Estate; Asheville, NC
SOUTH'S BEST INNFoley House Inn; Savannah, GA
SOUTH'S BEST ISLANDOuter Banks, NC
SOUTH'S BEST MUSEUMSmithsonian; Washington, D.C.
SOUTH'S BEST RESORTGaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Nashville, TN
SOUTH'S BEST RESTAURANTCommander's Palace; New Orleans, LA
SOUTH'S BEST SHOPThe Paris Market and Brocante; Savannah, GA
SOUTH'S BEST SMALL TOWNBeaufort, SC
7. The Inn at Little Washington
Washington, Virginia: BOOK IT
Choose from 24 sumptuous rooms and suites in the main inn, or book your stay at one of several cottages associated with the inn.
8. The Inn at Middleton Place
Charleston, South Carolina: BOOK IT
Take in the view from floor-to-ceiling windows and enjoy access to one of Charleston's most glorious museum homes and gardens.
9. Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill
Mills River, North Carolina: BOOK IT
Another member of the Southern Living Hotel Collection, Tiffany Hill enjoys a tranquil setting convenient to Biltmore (25 minutes away) and Brevard (15 minutes away).
10. Wentworth Mansion
Charleston, South Carolina: BOOK IT
Family-owned and 126 years old, the Wentworth defines "grande dame." Experience old-school luxury convenient to shopping, dining, and nightlife.