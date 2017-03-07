The South's Best Inns 2017

We poured through your more than 22,000 online votes to bring you the best-of-the-best Southern spots. Check out our roundup of the best restaurant, hotel, island, inn, resort, barbecue, bar, shop, museum, brewery, city, and tailgate in the South. Each of these Southern gems is absolutely worth the trip – from the picturesque views of the Outer Banks to the juicy pulled pork of Southern Soul Barbecue. Sip on a cold brew at Wicked Weed Brewery, have a nightcap at Callaghan's, or find your next heirloom at The Paris Market & Brocante. Take a vacation to Asheville to stay at the extravagant Inn on Biltmore Estate, or enjoy the picturesque history of Savannah at the charming Foley House Inn. If you're in town (or, making the trip!), stop in at one of these local favorites chosen by our readers.

SOUTH'S BEST BARCallaghan's Irish Social Club; Mobile, AL

SOUTH'S BEST BARBECUESouthern Soul Barbeque; St. Simons Island, GA

SOUTH'S BEST BREWERYWicked Weed Brewing; Asheville, NC

SOUTH'S BEST CITYCharleston, SC

SOUTH'S BEST HOTELThe Inn on Biltmore Estate; Asheville, NC

SOUTH'S BEST INNFoley House Inn; Savannah, GA

SOUTH'S BEST ISLANDOuter Banks, NC

SOUTH'S BEST MUSEUMSmithsonian; Washington, D.C.

SOUTH'S BEST RESORTGaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Nashville, TN

SOUTH'S BEST RESTAURANTCommander's Palace; New Orleans, LA

SOUTH'S BEST SHOPThe Paris Market and Brocante; Savannah, GA

SOUTH'S BEST SMALL TOWNBeaufort, SC