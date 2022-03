The South's Best Inns 2019

There's a little bit of magic in the word "inn." It conjures images of historic mansions with clawfoot tubs, crystal chandeliers, and an invitation to "Join us for wine and cheese on the veranda." Then again, maybe your dream inn is a beachy little hideaway right on the Gulf, or a mountain retreat where breakfast is served with a side of crisp morning air and Blue Ridge views . No matter where they are, the best inns are personal—in their décor, their approach to hospitality, their cuisine—everything. When we asked readers to name the best in the South, they picked inns everywhere from bustling Midtown Atlanta to quaint "Little" Washington, Virginia, to fabled historic cities like Savannah and Charleston . Prepare for perks like turn-down service, evening wine and hors d'oeuvres, and afternoon tea. Each of the South's best inns does things its own way, but all of them promise something way beyond a place to sleep. Check in for a true travel experience, one you won't soon forget.*Hotel Collection Member