The South's Best Inns 2019
Check Out These Reader Favorites
1. Stonehurst Place*
Atlanta, Georgia
Choose from six individually decorated suites in this beautiful historic property conveniently located in Midtown, near some of Atlanta’s most popular attractions, including the High Museum of Art and the Fox Theatre. Read more.
2. Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill*
Mills River, North Carolina
Tucked into the foothills of Western North Carolina, Tiffany Hill offers easy access to Asheville, Biltmore Estate, Brevard, and Hendersonville. Each of its seven suites has a private bath and is inspired by a Southern place—from Seaside, Florida, to Natchez, Mississippi—with tasteful décor to reflect each namesake locale.
3. The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens
St. Augustine, Florida
This unusual boutique property, which occupies a city block in St. Augustine, includes 9 historic buildings that date from 1790 to 1910 and house 30 rooms and suites, some with separate living quarters. Shared verandas connect some suites, and The Collector also has a romantic courtyard garden.
4. Mansion on Forsyth Park
Savannah, Georgia
You can’t beat the view or the location of this historic property in Savannah. With Victorian architecture and sophisticated interiors, the Mansion is a standout overlooking iconic Forsyth Square. Enjoy the spa, cooking school, fine dining at 700 Drayton, and drinks at the elegant Bosendorfer Lounge or sleek Casmir’s Lounge—complete with rooftop bar.
5. Blair House Inn
Wimberley, Texas
Guest rooms, suites, and cottages on 22 acres in the Texas Hill Country offer a tranquil escape that makes a great base for exploring local wineries and vineyards. Enjoy the inn’s cooking school and spa, then venture out for tastings—or maybe a dip or a float trip in area rivers and streams.
6. Henderson Park Inn
Destin, Florida
Destin has some of the prettiest water on the Panhandle, and you’ll have a fine view of the Gulf from this adults-only inn, with 36 rooms and suites. (Most have private balconies.) Enjoy dinner with a view at the Beach Walk Café.
7. Anchorage 1770*
Beaufort, South Carolina
Owners Frank and Amy Lesesne have embraced their nickname—“the insane Lesesnes”—bestowed when they left successful careers and an established life in Atlanta to open a historic B&B in Beaufort’s waterfront William Elliott House. Many accolades later, it doesn’t seem like such a crazy idea after all. The Lesesnes’ tip: The two fourth-floor rooms in the main house have the best views in Beaufort.
8. John Rutledge House Inn
Charleston, South Carolina
This Broad Street gem (circa 1763), with elaborate wrought iron detail, offers rooms and suites with high ceilings, gas fireplaces, period antiques, and reproduction furnishings. Enjoy afternoon tea and evening port, sherry, or brandy.
9. Kehoe House
Savannah, Georgia
Completed in 1892, Kehoe House was built as a family home for William and Anne Kehoe and their 10 children. (Aside: It was owned, for a while, by football great Joe Namath.) Today, the inn offers individually decorated, well-appointed rooms. Enjoy evening wine and hors d’oeuvres. (P.S. The Mercer Room and Oglethorpe Room are the only two with private balconies.)
10. The Inn at Little Washington
Washington, Virginia
Revered for both its accommodations and its cuisine, the Inn began in a garage in 1978. Chef/proprietor Patrick O’Connell was a pioneer of farm-to-table cooking and continues to wow guests at his rural Virginia property. The Inn has grown into a campus of historic structures, all part of a small, well-preserved Colonial town.