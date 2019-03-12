The South's Best Inns 2019

By Valerie Fraser Luesse
Credit: Robbie Caponetto
There's a little bit of magic in the word "inn." It conjures images of historic mansions with clawfoot tubs, crystal chandeliers, and an invitation to "Join us for wine and cheese on the veranda." Then again, maybe your dream inn is a beachy little hideaway right on the Gulf, or a mountain retreat where breakfast is served with a side of crisp morning air and Blue Ridge views. No matter where they are, the best inns are personal—in their décor, their approach to hospitality, their cuisine—everything. When we asked readers to name the best in the South, they picked inns everywhere from bustling Midtown Atlanta to quaint "Little" Washington, Virginia, to fabled historic cities like Savannah and Charleston. Prepare for perks like turn-down service, evening wine and hors d'oeuvres, and afternoon tea. Each of the South's best inns does things its own way, but all of them promise something way beyond a place to sleep. Check in for a true travel experience, one you won't soon forget.* Southern Living Hotel Collection Member
Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Check Out These Reader Favorites

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

1. Stonehurst Place*

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Atlanta, Georgia

Choose from six individually decorated suites in this beautiful historic property conveniently located in Midtown, near some of Atlanta’s most popular attractions, including the High Museum of Art and the Fox Theatre. Read more.

stonehurstplace.com

3 of 11

2. Bed & Breakfast on Tiffany Hill*

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Mills River, North Carolina

Tucked into the foothills of Western North Carolina, Tiffany Hill offers easy access to Asheville, Biltmore Estate, Brevard, and Hendersonville. Each of its seven suites has a private bath and is inspired by a Southern place—from Seaside, Florida, to Natchez, Mississippi—with tasteful décor to reflect each namesake locale.

tiffany-hill.com

Advertisement

4 of 11

3. The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens

Credit: Courtesy of The Collector Luxury Inn and Gardens

St. Augustine, Florida

This unusual boutique property, which occupies a city block in St. Augustine, includes 9 historic buildings that date from 1790 to 1910 and house 30 rooms and suites, some with separate living quarters. Shared verandas connect some suites, and The Collector also has a romantic courtyard garden.

thecollectorinn.com

5 of 11

4. Mansion on Forsyth Park

Credit: Courtesy of The Mansion on Forsyth Park

Savannah, Georgia

You can’t beat the view or the location of this historic property in Savannah. With Victorian architecture and sophisticated interiors, the Mansion is a standout overlooking iconic Forsyth Square. Enjoy the spa, cooking school, fine dining at 700 Drayton, and drinks at the elegant Bosendorfer Lounge or sleek Casmir’s Lounge—complete with rooftop bar.

kesslercollection.com/mansion

6 of 11

5. Blair House Inn

Credit: Wynn Myers

Wimberley, Texas

Guest rooms, suites, and cottages on 22 acres in the Texas Hill Country offer a tranquil escape that makes a great base for exploring local wineries and vineyards. Enjoy the inn’s cooking school and spa, then venture out for tastings—or maybe a dip or a float trip in area rivers and streams.

blairhouseinn.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

6. Henderson Park Inn

Credit: Courtesy of Henderson Park Inn

Destin, Florida

Destin has some of the prettiest water on the Panhandle, and you’ll have a fine view of the Gulf from this adults-only inn, with 36 rooms and suites. (Most have private balconies.) Enjoy dinner with a view at the Beach Walk Café.

hendersonparkinn.com

8 of 11

7. Anchorage 1770*

Credit: Courtesy Anchorage 1770

Beaufort, South Carolina

Owners Frank and Amy Lesesne have embraced their nickname—“the insane Lesesnes”—bestowed when they left successful careers and an established life in Atlanta to open a historic B&B in Beaufort’s waterfront William Elliott House. Many accolades later, it doesn’t seem like such a crazy idea after all. The Lesesnes’ tip: The two fourth-floor rooms in the main house have the best views in Beaufort.

anchorage1770.com

9 of 11

8. John Rutledge House Inn

Credit: Art Meripol

Charleston, South Carolina

This Broad Street gem (circa 1763), with elaborate wrought iron detail, offers rooms and suites with high ceilings, gas fireplaces, period antiques, and reproduction furnishings. Enjoy afternoon tea and evening port, sherry, or brandy.

johnrutledgehouseinn.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

9. Kehoe House

Credit: Courtesy of Kehoe House

Savannah, Georgia

Completed in 1892, Kehoe House was built as a family home for William and Anne Kehoe and their 10 children. (Aside: It was owned, for a while, by football great Joe Namath.) Today, the inn offers individually decorated, well-appointed rooms. Enjoy evening wine and hors d’oeuvres. (P.S. The Mercer Room and Oglethorpe Room are the only two with private balconies.)

kehoehouse.com

11 of 11

10. The Inn at Little Washington

Credit: Courtesy of The Inn at Little Washington

Washington, Virginia

Revered for both its accommodations and its cuisine, the Inn began in a garage in 1978. Chef/proprietor Patrick O’Connell was a pioneer of farm-to-table cooking and continues to wow guests at his rural Virginia property. The Inn has grown into a campus of historic structures, all part of a small, well-preserved Colonial town.

theinnatlittlewashington.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Valerie Fraser Luesse