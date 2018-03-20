The South's Best Hotels 2018

A great Southern hotel can make any destination worth the trip. There's just something about stepping into a hotel lobby and getting that "wow" feeling—from a sweeping grand staircase and chandeliers older than your grandmother or a sleek modern design with an artsy vibe. The best hotels in the South aren't just places to stay—they're places to experience, places you'll want to experience again and again. For some of our readers, the best of the best means a 1916 former dry-goods store, now serving craft cocktails from its rooftop bar. For others, it's a grande dame of an inn oozing equestrian character in South Carolina's horse country. Maybe your dream Southern hotel is a short walk from the French Quarter or just down the street in a small Mississippi town. Wherever it might be, we're guessing it has sumptuous beds, an attentive staff, great style, and terrific food and drink. Check out the South's best hotels. We think they'll make you want to check in.