The South's Best Hotels 2018

By Valerie Fraser Luesse
Credit: Jay Adkins/Courtesy of The Alluvian

A great Southern hotel can make any destination worth the trip. There's just something about stepping into a hotel lobby and getting that "wow" feeling—from a sweeping grand staircase and chandeliers older than your grandmother or a sleek modern design with an artsy vibe. The best hotels in the South aren't just places to stay—they're places to experience, places you'll want to experience again and again. For some of our readers, the best of the best means a 1916 former dry-goods store, now serving craft cocktails from its rooftop bar. For others, it's a grande dame of an inn oozing equestrian character in South Carolina's horse country. Maybe your dream Southern hotel is a short walk from the French Quarter or just down the street in a small Mississippi town. Wherever it might be, we're guessing it has sumptuous beds, an attentive staff, great style, and terrific food and drink. Check out the South's best hotels. We think they'll make you want to check in.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

See The Winners

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

1. The Tennessean

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Knoxville, Tennessee

This elegant, 82-room luxury property is convenient to Neyland Stadium and the Vols for game days. thetennesseanhotel.com

3 of 11

2. The Willcox

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards/Redux

Aiken, South Carolina

Wonderfully old school but not at all stuffy, The Willcox even welcomes guests' pets. thewillcox.com

Advertisement

4 of 11

3. Kimpton Cardinal Hotel

Credit: Laurey Glenn

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

This sleek and pet-friendly stay occupies the historic R.J. Reynolds building. Don't miss craft cocktails at The Katharine brasserie and bar. thecardinalhotel.com

5 of 11

4. Quirk Hotel

Credit: Kip Dawkins

Richmond, Virginia

The artsy Quirk Hotel, with its elevated interior design, has become a cornerstone of the burgeoning Arts District in Richmond. destinationhotels.com

6 of 11

5. Kimpton Glover Park Hotel

Credit: Courtesy of Kimpton Glover Park Hotel

Washington, D.C.

About a mile north of Georgetown, stay here for nightly wine hours, petfriendly accommodations, a cocktail garden, and coastal Italian cuisine by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schlow. gloverparkhotel.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

6. The Umstead Hotel and Spa

Credit: Courtesy of The Ulmstead Hotel & Spa

Cary, North Carolina

This Raleigh-area retreat offers a full-service spa; a trail-encircled, 3-acre lake; free bicycle use; and the acclaimed Herons restaurant. theumstead.com

8 of 11

7. The Jefferson Hotel

Credit: Scott Suchman

Richmond, Virginia

A recent revamp of this historic hotel provides a ready excuse to book a stay. jeffersonhotel.com

9 of 11

8. Windsor Court Hotel

Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Court Hotel

New Orleans, Louisiana

After a night of Sazerac sipping, the soft, sprawling mattresses at this elegant Crescent City hotel beckon. windsorcourthotel.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

9. 21c Museum Hotel

Credit: Courtesy of 21c Museum Hotel Bentonville

Bentonville, Arkansas

At this art-filled 21c outpost, James Beard Award semifinalist chef Matthew McClure helms the onsite restaurant, The Hive. 21cmuseumhotels.com

11 of 11

10. The Alluvian Hotel

Credit: Jay Adkins/Courtesy of The Alluvian

Greenwood, Mississippi

Sign up for a class at this Delta destination's Viking Cooking School. Enjoy the romantic courtyard, and eat at Giardina's restaurant, located just off the lobby. thealluvian.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Valerie Fraser Luesse