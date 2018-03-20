The South's Best Hotels 2018
A great Southern hotel can make any destination worth the trip. There's just something about stepping into a hotel lobby and getting that "wow" feeling—from a sweeping grand staircase and chandeliers older than your grandmother or a sleek modern design with an artsy vibe. The best hotels in the South aren't just places to stay—they're places to experience, places you'll want to experience again and again. For some of our readers, the best of the best means a 1916 former dry-goods store, now serving craft cocktails from its rooftop bar. For others, it's a grande dame of an inn oozing equestrian character in South Carolina's horse country. Maybe your dream Southern hotel is a short walk from the French Quarter or just down the street in a small Mississippi town. Wherever it might be, we're guessing it has sumptuous beds, an attentive staff, great style, and terrific food and drink. Check out the South's best hotels. We think they'll make you want to check in.
1. The Tennessean
Knoxville, Tennessee
This elegant, 82-room luxury property is convenient to Neyland Stadium and the Vols for game days. thetennesseanhotel.com
2. The Willcox
Aiken, South Carolina
Wonderfully old school but not at all stuffy, The Willcox even welcomes guests' pets. thewillcox.com
3. Kimpton Cardinal Hotel
Winston-Salem, North Carolina
This sleek and pet-friendly stay occupies the historic R.J. Reynolds building. Don't miss craft cocktails at The Katharine brasserie and bar. thecardinalhotel.com
4. Quirk Hotel
Richmond, Virginia
The artsy Quirk Hotel, with its elevated interior design, has become a cornerstone of the burgeoning Arts District in Richmond. destinationhotels.com
5. Kimpton Glover Park Hotel
Washington, D.C.
About a mile north of Georgetown, stay here for nightly wine hours, petfriendly accommodations, a cocktail garden, and coastal Italian cuisine by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schlow. gloverparkhotel.com
6. The Umstead Hotel and Spa
Cary, North Carolina
This Raleigh-area retreat offers a full-service spa; a trail-encircled, 3-acre lake; free bicycle use; and the acclaimed Herons restaurant. theumstead.com
7. The Jefferson Hotel
Richmond, Virginia
A recent revamp of this historic hotel provides a ready excuse to book a stay. jeffersonhotel.com
8. Windsor Court Hotel
New Orleans, Louisiana
After a night of Sazerac sipping, the soft, sprawling mattresses at this elegant Crescent City hotel beckon. windsorcourthotel.com
9. 21c Museum Hotel
Bentonville, Arkansas
At this art-filled 21c outpost, James Beard Award semifinalist chef Matthew McClure helms the onsite restaurant, The Hive. 21cmuseumhotels.com
10. The Alluvian Hotel
Greenwood, Mississippi
Sign up for a class at this Delta destination's Viking Cooking School. Enjoy the romantic courtyard, and eat at Giardina's restaurant, located just off the lobby. thealluvian.com