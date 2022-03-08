The South's Best College Towns 2022

It takes more than the presence of an academic institution to make a place a college town. So what makes a college town so special? Based on this year's list of winners, it could be any number of "it" factors: charming squares, inspired food scenes, and spectacular natural surroundings, to name a few.

When it comes down to it, there's only one thing that all these towns seem to share—and that's your devotion to them. Inviting streets and cool music venues be darned, these are the best college towns in the South because they're your college towns. You know that each time you step foot on campus, whether it's every football season or once in a blue moon, it'll still feel like home. And that certainly earns a place the distinction of being the best. Here are the South's 20 Best College Towns as voted by you, our readers.