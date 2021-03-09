The South's Best Cities On the Rise 2021

If the South’s big cities are the lauded older sibling and its small towns the beloved youngest child, then the region’s up-and-coming cities could very well be relegated to middle-child status, sometimes overshadowed and left to go about their business quietly. But in the past few years, many of these smaller urban spots have stepped into the limelight, earning their stripes as destinations in their own right.

Often just short drives from the big-city scene stealers (and typically without the headaches that tend to accompany life in metropolitan areas), these growing cities have burgeoning food scenes, blossoming downtowns, and enough cultural and outdoor activities to fill a weekend itinerary several times over. In other words, they’re basically the Goldilocks of cities: not too big, not too small, and just right. From artsy Wilmington, North Carolina, to Fixer Upper-famous Waco, Texas, there’s plenty to celebrate in the South’s ten best Cities on the Rise.