The South's Best Cities 2020

Four years have gone by since we first posed the question to readers: Which destination is the South's ultimate urban gem? And the answers, unsurprisingly, have been varied. Some readers prefer their Southern metropolises with a heavy dose of historic charm, while others love all things sleek and modern. For some, it has to be a mountain city; others want to keep it coastal. No matter the landscape (or seascape) we want lots to see and do. We want plenty of good food and good drink—and fine company. We want natural beauty and cultural riches—retail abundance too. And our top twenty favorites all deliver. But among these contenders is a clear favorite–our four-time South's Best champion, beloved for its historic architecture, sizzling food scene, and classic gardens. See the city that came out on top (again!), plus 19 others that have stolen the hearts of Southerners everywhere.