The South's Best Beach Towns 2022

When Southerners close their eyes and imagine the perfect beach town, there's no shortage of inspiration. From state to state and coast to coast, everyone sees something different. There will be sand, and there will be waves. There will likely be a salty breeze and a hankering for ice cream after hours in the sun. Yet, the scene could be set on the turquoise blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico, or on the wide, flat beaches of the Atlantic, or tucked away in the Lowcountry barrier islands, or even hidden along the Overseas Highway. The South is fortunate to contain some of the most charming beach towns in the country, and they all deserve a place on your bucket list. Consider your next family vacation, spring break trip, winter escape, or girlfriends' getaway handled.

Get ready for seashell-hunting, long bike rides, Bushwackers, and baskets of fried shrimp. Here are the South's Best Beach Towns.