The Most Iconic Barbecue Dishes in Every Southern State 2021

In recent years, barbecue menus in the South have become increasingly standardized. Slow-smoked beef brisket—the icon of Central Texas meat markets—was once virtually unknown on the East Coast, but now you can find it throughout the Carolinas and Georgia. It joins pulled pork, ribs, and smoked chicken as the top hits on the Southern barbecue charts.

But that doesn’t mean that regional novelties have disappeared altogether. Amid the chorus of brisket and pulled pork, each state in the South offers a distinctive note or two that differentiate its barbecue menus. In some places, it’s a unique side dish, in others a meat rarely found on barbecue pits anywhere else.

Here are our picks for the essential barbecue dishes of the South, those signature menu items that you owe it to yourself to try when sampling barbecue in each state.