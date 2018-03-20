The South's Best BBQ Joint in Every State 2018

By Valerie Fraser Luesse
Credit: Courtesy of Fat Pete's

Is there any food that Southerner's are pickier about than barbecue? We don't think so. Try putting North Carolina dip on Texas brisket, and both states will come after you. It's just not done. And don't suggest any sauce at all to the dry-rib crowd. When it comes to our 'cue of choice, Southerners aren't just opinionated—we're downright fanatical. So our editors knew we were opening the floodgates when we invited readers to pick the South's best. We also knew we had better give states across the region a chance to spotlight their favorites. And here's what we learned: The winners not only deliver succulent, smoky barbecue but also have some of the best names you'll ever see on a place of business, from Fat Pete's and Oklahoma Joe's to Maurice's Piggie Park and The Salt Lick. Ready to hit the road? Tie on your plastic bib, break out the paper napkins, and follow us to the smoke. From Southern Soul to Lexington, here, the best barbecue joints in every state.

Alabama: Dreamland Bar-B-Que

Credit: Courtesy of Dreamland BBQ

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Arkansas: McClard's Bar-B-Q

Credit: Dero Sanford

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Florida: 4 Rivers Smokehouse

Credit: Courtesy of 4 Rivers Smokehouse

Winter Park, Florida

Georgia: Southern Soul Barbeque

Credit: Andrew Thomas Lee

St. Simons Island, Georgia

Kentucky: Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Owensboro, Kentucky

Louisiana: The Joint

Credit: Mia Reade-Baylor

New Orleans, Louisiana

Mississippi: The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint

Credit: Courtesy of The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

Missouri: Arthur Bryant's

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Kansas City, Missouri

Oklahoma: Oklahoma Joe's Bar-B-Cue

Credit: Courtesy of Oklahoma Joe's

Tulsa, Oklahoma

North Carolina: Lexington Barbecue

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Lexington, North Carolina

South Carolina: Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ

Credit: Maurice’s Piggie Park

Columbia, South Carolina

Tennessee: Charlie Vergos Rendezvous

Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Memphis, Tennessee

Texas: The Salt Lick BBQ

Credit: Courtesy of The Salt Lick BBQ

Driftwood, Texas

Washington, D.C.: Fat Pete's Barbecue

Credit: Courtesy of Fat Pete's

Washington, D.C.

