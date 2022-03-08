The South's Best Bakeries 2022

The motivation behind operating a bakery is different for every shop owner, but family and community are two recurring themes for many small-town bakers. An eagerness to share family traditions of baking coupled with an opportunity to serve their communities drives shop owners to keep their doors open, through good times and bad.

Every day, owners and employees of small-town bakeries across the South rise before the sun to knead bread dough, shape sweet rolls, and frost cakes, all done with a passion for preparing delicious, quality items and a desire to give back to their friends, neighbors, and other business owners. Whether tucked away on a quiet side street or situated alongside other businesses on a busy city block, these bakeries enjoy a host of loyal customers (both local and nationwide, thanks to internet sales) who drop by for a cup of coffee, a sandwich, a sweet roll, and a reminder of what life is like in a small town in the South.