The South's Best 2023

“Have a favorite?” That’s how the South’s Best awards started in 2017 when we turned to you, our readers, to share the places you love. Over the past seven years, we have reported on new restaurants and resorts, watched under-the-radar beach towns rise to the top of vacation destinations, and highlighted beloved family-owned businesses and unsung barbecue joints. After poring over thousands of votes, we’re excited to share this year’s lists—your lists—which include dazzling newcomers, repeat champions, hidden gems, and tried-and-true classics in states across our region. Join us in toasting the people and places that make our home the very best.



The results are in: We asked for your favorite places, and you shared this wide-ranging list of seaside charmers, magnificent mountain escapes, historic villages, and more. Road trip planning starts now.