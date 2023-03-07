Travel The South's Best 2023 The South's Best 2023 By Southern Living Editors Updated on March 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email “Have a favorite?” That’s how the South’s Best awards started in 2017 when we turned to you, our readers, to share the places you love. Over the past seven years, we have reported on new restaurants and resorts, watched under-the-radar beach towns rise to the top of vacation destinations, and highlighted beloved family-owned businesses and unsung barbecue joints. After poring over thousands of votes, we’re excited to share this year’s lists—your lists—which include dazzling newcomers, repeat champions, hidden gems, and tried-and-true classics in states across our region. Join us in toasting the people and places that make our home the very best. 50 Best Small Towns In The South 2023 The results are in: We asked for your favorite places, and you shared this wide-ranging list of seaside charmers, magnificent mountain escapes, historic villages, and more. Road trip planning starts now. The Best of 2023 The South's Best Barbecue in Every State 2022 The Best Locally-Owned Restaurants In Every Southern State 2023 The South's Best Cities 2023 The Best State Parks In Every Southern State 2023 The South's Best Hotels 2023 The South's Best Tiny Towns 2023 The Bright Star Is Alabama's Best Local Restaurant 2023 Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay Leaf And Petal Is The Best Garden Shop In Alabama Morrison's Fried Pies Are The Best In Arkansas 10 Best Things To Do In Hot Springs, Arkansas The Best Things To Do In Eureka Springs, Arkansas The Don CeSar Is The Best Historic Hotel In Florida Tropical Smokehouse Is The Best Locally-Owned Restaurant In Florida The Old Soul Of St. Augustine, The South's Best Small Town 2023 Dahlonega Is Georgia's Best Small Town 2023 Mercier Orchards In Blue Ridge Is A North Georgia Wonderland Our Favorite Ways To Spend A Day In Savannah, Georgia Woodford Reserve Distillery Is The Best Distillery In Kentucky The Best Things To Do In Bardstown, Kentucky The Best Things To Do In Paducah, Kentucky's Creative City Chandelier Bar Is The Best New Hotel Bar In New Orleans The Best Things to Do in Natchitoches, Louisiana Parkway Bakery & Tavern Is The Best Po’Boys In New Orleans Taylor Grocery Is The South's Best Catfish In Mississippi Square Books Is The South's Best Bookstore In Mississippi Ocean Springs Is The Coastal Mississippi Town You've Been Missing Amelie’s French Bakery & Cafe Is The Best Best Bakery In North Carolina Why Blowing Rock Is The Perfect Mountain Town Escape Highland Brewing Company Is The South's Best Brewery In North Carolina Cain’s Ballroom Is The South's Best Music Venue In Oklahoma Ron’s Burgers & Chili Is The South's Best Hamburgers In Oklahoma The Best Things To Do In Guthrie, Oklahoma Page’s Okra Grill Is The South's Best Locally-Owned Restaurant In South Carolina Experience The Subtle Magic Of Beaufort, South Carolina Brookgreen Gardens Is The South’s Best Garden In South Carolina The Loveless Cafe Are The Best Biscuits In Tennessee Experience The Magic Of Gatlinburg, Tennessee Tootsie's Orchid Lounge Is The Best Honky-Tonk In Tennessee The Incredible Revival of Fort Worth, Texas Gruene Hall Is The Best Dance Hall In Texas 8 Best Things To Do In Fredericksburg, Texas Smith Mountain State Park Is The Best State Park In Virginia Chincoteague Island, Virginia, Is A Must-Visit Destination Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards Is The South's Best Hotel 2023 The Best Things To Do In Harpers Ferry, West Virginia The Best Things To Do In Lewisburg, West Virginia 5 Things To Know And Love About Shepherdstown, West Virginia's Oldest Town Hometown Favorites The Best Things To Do In Charleston, According To A Local The Best Things To Do In Birmingham, Alabama, According To A Local The Best Things To Do In Knoxville, Tennessee, According To A Local The Best Places To Eat In West Palm Beach The Best Things To Do In Mobile, Alabama, According To A Local Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit