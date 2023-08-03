This Clever Now-$23 Food Carrier Keeps Everything From Pie to Deviled Eggs Safe During Transit

It even has a lock and handles.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Southern Homewares 3-in-1 Plastic Cake Holder Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Whether you’ve spent time perfecting your family’s favorite deviled egg recipe or you’ve crafted a pie you’re particularly proud of, you likely can’t wait to share what you’ve made with friends and family. But you first have to transport your dish to your barbecue, potluck, or party, and that can pose quite a challenge. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a way to prevent savory sides and sweet treats from toppling, and they say it all comes down to this three-in-one carrier, which is now just $23 thanks to an on-page coupon.  

The Southern Homewares dessert carrier measures 12.3 by 12.3 by 4.1 inches, and it offers a great solution for carrying cakes, pies, and cobblers in its large interior. But the most unique thing about the storage solution is that it also comes with two inserts that are specially sized to keep deviled eggs or cupcakes and muffins safe. 

Amazon 3-in-1 Plastic Cake Holder - Southern Homewares - Container for Cakes, Pies, Cupcakes, Muffins Dessert Carrier

Amazon

“I just love this carrier. You can even carry deviled eggs in this case. I can’t believe I waited so long to buy one of these,” shared a five-star reviewer. Another shopper said that it’s “perfect for lemon meringue pie.”

Another perk of the container is that it’s made from 100 percent plastic to make it extra sturdy. Plus, the lid offers more assurance because it locks into place to keep your contents safe, and it has handles to make carrying your favorite dishes a breeze. Thanks to these features, the brand also points out that you can simply choose to use it as a storage solution at home without any plans to travel with it. 

“I really like this cake holder. I use it for everything—cornbread, quiche, cupcakes. It’s even tall enough for a bundt cake,” highlighted a reviewer who said they appreciate the container’s handles for “easy” traveling. “This is exactly what I wanted in a storage container,” wrote a different shopper, adding, “The locking system on this product works well.”

After all of the time, effort, and ingredients that go into making your favorite sweet and savory recipes, you don’t want to risk having your dishes topple over on the way to your get-together. So, pick up a Southern Housewares three-in-one container for just $23 while you can, and keep your treasured pies, cakes, cobblers, deviled eggs, and muffins in one piece until you reach your destination. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Summer Fashion 2021
I'm from South Florida, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Shopping to Stay Cool This Summer
Spanx Jeans Launch tout
Spanx Just Launched New Washes Of Its Ultra-Flattering Jeans, And They’re Sure To Sell Out Quickly
Vacation Sunscreen
Is This Really The World’s Best Smelling Sunscreen?
Related Articles
RTIC Cooler on a Blue Patterned Background
The 10 Best Coolers Of 2023
Dorm And Small Space Storage Tout
These Smart And Affordable Storage Solutions Will Help You Maximize Small Living Spaces—Especially Dorm Rooms
Make It Easy Opener
10 Easy Recipes You Absolutely Must Try Before The End Of Summer
No-Frills Guacamole
My Mom's Easy Trick For Keeping Guacamole Green Works Every Time
PD Lodge Roundup Tout
Lodge Cast Iron Is On Sale Ahead Of Prime Day—And These Are The 10 Deals You Can’t Miss
Amazon Prime Day Vera Bradley Deals Tout
Vera Bradley Bags And Accessories Are Majorly Discounted For Prime Day—And Deals Start At Just $10
Amazon Prime Day Oileus X-Large 4 Person Beach Tent Sun Shelter
Amazon Prime Day Continues, And These Are The 30 Best Under-$100 Deals You Can Score
Southern Living Peanut Butter Pie finished and ready to serve
40 Recipes To Use Up The Heavy Cream In Your Fridge
Editor-Loved Prime Day Deal Roundup Tout
From Satin Pillowcases To Pickleball Paddles, Here’s What Our Editors Are Buying This Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Bacon Cooking Tools Tout
Cook Bacon To Perfection With This $10 Early Prime Day Deal That Upgrades Your Microwave
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars
62 Summer Desserts For A Sweet Way To Beat The Heat
Drink Dispensers
The 11 Best Drink Dispensers Of 2023
Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs (90s)
40 Egg Recipes To Make From Morning To Night
atlantic beach pie in a blue pie plate
Grandma's Favorite Summer Desserts Bring Back Sweet Memories
Yamazaki Tower White Adjustable Pot Lid and Frying Pan Organizer
The 10 Best Lid Organizers For Your Kitchen
Southern Living Blueberry Pie ready to serve with a slice cupt out
Grandma’s Favorite 4th Of July Recipes