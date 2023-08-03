This Clever Now-$23 Food Carrier Keeps Everything From Pie to Deviled Eggs Safe During Transit

Whether you’ve spent time perfecting your family’s favorite deviled egg recipe or you’ve crafted a pie you’re particularly proud of, you likely can’t wait to share what you’ve made with friends and family. But you first have to transport your dish to your barbecue, potluck, or party, and that can pose quite a challenge. Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a way to prevent savory sides and sweet treats from toppling, and they say it all comes down to this three-in-one carrier, which is now just $23 thanks to an on-page coupon.

The Southern Homewares dessert carrier measures 12.3 by 12.3 by 4.1 inches, and it offers a great solution for carrying cakes, pies, and cobblers in its large interior. But the most unique thing about the storage solution is that it also comes with two inserts that are specially sized to keep deviled eggs or cupcakes and muffins safe.

Amazon

“I just love this carrier. You can even carry deviled eggs in this case. I can’t believe I waited so long to buy one of these,” shared a five-star reviewer. Another shopper said that it’s “perfect for lemon meringue pie.”

Another perk of the container is that it’s made from 100 percent plastic to make it extra sturdy. Plus, the lid offers more assurance because it locks into place to keep your contents safe, and it has handles to make carrying your favorite dishes a breeze. Thanks to these features, the brand also points out that you can simply choose to use it as a storage solution at home without any plans to travel with it.

“I really like this cake holder. I use it for everything—cornbread, quiche, cupcakes. It’s even tall enough for a bundt cake,” highlighted a reviewer who said they appreciate the container’s handles for “easy” traveling. “This is exactly what I wanted in a storage container,” wrote a different shopper, adding, “The locking system on this product works well.”

After all of the time, effort, and ingredients that go into making your favorite sweet and savory recipes, you don’t want to risk having your dishes topple over on the way to your get-together. So, pick up a Southern Housewares three-in-one container for just $23 while you can, and keep your treasured pies, cakes, cobblers, deviled eggs, and muffins in one piece until you reach your destination.

