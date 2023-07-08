Snickers Just Launched A Nostalgic Candy Bar Flavor

It's almost like grabbing a butterscotch from Memaw's candy dish.

Snickers has created an empire of peanuts, chocolate, and caramel—an iconic flavor combination that has endeared fans across the world and inspired crowd-pleasing desserts like Snickers Cake and Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge Bars. It’s hard to imagine a deviation from the classic 1930s candy bar (first sold for just five cents in Illinois), but Mars Inc. has just announced a new flavor that takes us all the way back to Grandma’s antique candy dish: Snickers Butterscotch Scoop.

You won’t need to dodge Brach’s peppermints, unwrap any yellow cellophane, or grab a waffle cone to enjoy these sweet delights, which feature Snickers’ classic milk chocolate, peanuts, and caramel layered with—jackpot—a decadent butterscotch-flavored nougat.

The brand-new candy bars are on shelves now and available exclusively at Walmart. Snickers Butterscotch Scoop flavor comes in traditional single-size bars and in pouches of fun-size treats, which coincidentally fit perfectly in the crystal candy bowl in your foyer. 

“At Mars, we are always looking for new ways to excite long-time Snickers fans, especially through innovative new flavors,” said Senior Marketing Director Martin Terwilliger in a press release. “With Snickers Butterscotch Scoop, we're offering a new format to enjoy a classic flavor, ushering in the summer season to help fans create moments of everyday happiness.”

Though we’re a bit leery of the out-of-the-box flavor combos that populate register candy racks as of late, Snickers Butterscotch Scoop feels like a warm nostalgic throwback, teleporting us to a living room of floral-patterned couches and fringed lampshades.

Grandma always had great taste, so, for her, we’ll give Butterscotch Scoop a chance.

