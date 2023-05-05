Exclusive: Check Out This First Look Of Hallmark’s Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Good news mystery movie fans! Our pals at Hallmark have given us an exclusive first look at Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. This brand new whodunnit reunites Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, and Barbara Niven, as well as brings back Gabriel Hogan from the original movie.

In a press release, Hallmark described the plot of this installment as follows:

“The discovery of a skeleton amid the rubble of a building undergoing renovation reveals that one of Lake Eden’s beloved citizens is not who he claimed to be. Much to the dismay of her fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston (Mathison), Hannah (Sweeney) begins to investigate the case on her own. As she tries to piece together the events that led to the murder and tries to learn the victim’s true identity, Hannah even calls on her mother Delores (Niven) as she works to bring the killer to justice and uncover the truth.”

Check out this trailer before it hits our television screens:



Viewers first met Hannah Swensen, the baker with a penchant for solving crimes in 2015 in the Murder She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery. Four more films followed in that series. And then in 2021, Hannah returned in Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Mathison took to Instagram to share some highlights of production, and clearly he and Sweeney had no fun at all on this project.



“Murder, mystery, romance, intrigue and comedy all wrapped into one fantastic story. So happy to be back working with the amazing @alisweeney! I love working on these movies… AND it’s one of the most requested and asked about projects I’ve ever done. So pretty thrilled to be back at it,” he posted.

Be sure to tune into Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery when it premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Friday, May 19 at 9PM EST.