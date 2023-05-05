Exclusive: Check Out This First Look Of Hallmark’s Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

By
Rebecca Angel Baer
Rebecca Angel Baer, Digital News Editor at Southern Living
Rebecca Angel Baer

Rebecca Angel Baer is the Senior Digital Editor, with a strong focus on News. So, if Southerners are talking about it, Rebecca is covering it. Rebecca has been with Southern Living since 2017 and enjoys the wide range of topics from shining a light on local heroes to providing ways to help our neighbors after disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes strike the South.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on May 5, 2023
Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
Photo:

@2023 Hallmark Media/Bettina Strauss

Good news mystery movie fans! Our pals at Hallmark have given us an exclusive first look at Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. This brand new whodunnit reunites Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, and Barbara Niven, as well as brings back Gabriel Hogan from the original movie. 

In a press release, Hallmark described the plot of this installment as follows:

“The discovery of a skeleton amid the rubble of a building undergoing renovation reveals that one of Lake Eden’s beloved citizens is not who he claimed to be. Much to the dismay of her fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston (Mathison), Hannah (Sweeney) begins to investigate the case on her own. As she tries to piece together the events that led to the murder and tries to learn the victim’s true identity, Hannah even calls on her mother Delores (Niven) as she works to bring the killer to justice and uncover the truth.”

Check out this trailer before it hits our television screens:


Viewers first met Hannah Swensen, the baker with a penchant for solving crimes in 2015 in the Murder She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery. Four more films followed in that series. And then in 2021, Hannah returned in Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Mathison took to Instagram to share some highlights of production, and clearly he and Sweeney had no fun at all on this project. 


“Murder, mystery, romance, intrigue and comedy all wrapped into one fantastic story. So happy to be back working with the amazing @alisweeney! I love working on these movies… AND it’s one of the most requested and asked about projects I’ve ever done. So pretty thrilled to be back at it,” he posted. 

Be sure to tune into Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery when it premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Friday, May 19 at 9PM EST.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Curious Caterer: Grilling Season
Nikki DeLoach And Andrew Walker Are Back In "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season"
Happy Woman Celebrating Christmas At Home, Holding Cake With Candles Shaped As Numbers 2022
Hallmark Channel Kicks Off 2022 with "New Year New Movies" Event
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
The Christmas House Group Photo
Hallmark's 2021 Countdown to Christmas Schedule is Here!
Christmas in Evergreen Letters to Santa
It's Here! The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule Has Been Announced
Curious Caterer Mysteries Nikki DeLoach Andrew Walker
Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker Star in a Brand-New Hallmark Mystery, 'Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate'
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
When Calls The Heart Christmas
The Best Hallmark Movies of All-Time
"Ride" Episode 2
Exclusive: Take A Sneak Peek At The Second Episode of Hallmark’s Rodeo Drama, “Ride”
Steel Magnolias Cast at Premiere
17 Facts About 'Steel Magnolias' Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know
Sweet Home Alabama
5 Things You Didn't Know About 'Sweet Home Alabama'
Hometown Takeover HGTV
A New Season Of “Home Town Takeover” Is Coming Soon To HGTV
A Nashville Legacy
Hallmark’s “A Nashville Legacy” Was Actually Filmed In Two Southern Cities
Kathy Bates
CBS Orders "Matlock" Reboot Starring Kathy Bates
Forrest Gump Bus Stop Scene
Box Of Chocolates From "Forrest Gump" Sells For $25,000
Are You There God Movie
"Are You There God? It's Me Margaret" Was Filmed In And Around Charlotte