We Found The Perfect 'Traincation' In Eastern Tennessee

Smoky Mountain Station in Pigeon Forge offers the ultimate getaway for train fanatics of any age—and there’s no ticket required. You may have traveled across the country on Amtrak, enjoyed a meal or a tour on a dinner train, or even stayed at the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel. But you’ve never had a locomotive experience like this one.

This vacation rental from Vacasa contains all the comforts of home (and then some!) in a charming 1916-era caboose for an unforgettable “traincation” in the Eastern Tennessee mountains, right in the heart of Pigeon Forge. (The listing says the property is within one mile from Dollywood—close enough that you can hear the theme park’s own steam train whistle.)

A charming faux ticket counter greets you right at the front door. Once inside, you’ll find a cute and compact house with wooden floors and walls that make it feel cozier than a sleeper car. The space has two bedrooms—one with a king-sized bed, and one with two single bunk beds. The listing says the space even has a sound machine that can play “railway sounds” as you sleep—which will probably appeal more to kids than adults.

Inside the caboose side of the property, there is a den with an electric fireplace, smart TV, and wood-and-leather seating that will remind you of riding the rails. There’s one bathroom (which has a slate shower) and a small but well-appointed kitchen in case you want to prepare coffee or a meal at home.

Smoky Mountain Station’s exterior is thoughtfully designed too. Outside, there is a small deck with a hot tub, plus a fire pit with Adirondack chairs that’s perfect for making s’mores. Hanging strands of glowing garden lights give the space a dreamy look at night.

Even if you’re not obsessed with trains, this vacation rental is sure to make some fun memories. And plenty of photo opportunities too!