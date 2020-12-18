Slow Cooker Recipes Everyone Should Make in 2021

If you think your slow cooker is only useful during the cooler months, we're here to change your mind by sharing our favorite recipes to make all year long. You can use your slow cooker during spring, summer, fall, and winter to make serving warm and delicious meals easier than using any other cooking method. From weeknight dinners to Sunday Suppers to weekend entertaining, your slow cooker can lend a helping hand for any occasion.

You'll be making Lemon Chicken Soup in your slow cooker all winter long, and once summer comes around it'll become the perfect companion by cooking up Peach Cobbler and Barbecued Chicken. You'll even want to break it out during the holiday season for a decadent Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole that's worthy of Christmas morning breakfast. Slow cook your way through 2021 with these recipes and we promise you'll fall in love with your favorite kitchen appliance all over again.