Slow Cooker Recipes Everyone Should Make in 2021
If you think your slow cooker is only useful during the cooler months, we're here to change your mind by sharing our favorite recipes to make all year long. You can use your slow cooker during spring, summer, fall, and winter to make serving warm and delicious meals easier than using any other cooking method. From weeknight dinners to Sunday Suppers to weekend entertaining, your slow cooker can lend a helping hand for any occasion.
You'll be making Lemon Chicken Soup in your slow cooker all winter long, and once summer comes around it'll become the perfect companion by cooking up Peach Cobbler and Barbecued Chicken. You'll even want to break it out during the holiday season for a decadent Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole that's worthy of Christmas morning breakfast. Slow cook your way through 2021 with these recipes and we promise you'll fall in love with your favorite kitchen appliance all over again.
Lemon Chicken Soup
Recipe: Lemon Chicken Soup
Start your year off with warm, comforting chicken soup that calls for lemon for an extra dose of healing power.
Slow-Cooker Pork Roast
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Roast
The main dish and sides for this classic supper are all cooked in your trusty set-it-and-forget-it machine. Cutting all of the vegetables the same size will ensure they're evenly cooked.
Chicken Piccata
Recipe: Chicken Piccata
After browning, slow cook chicken on low for four hours to allow the flavors of the broth, wine, capers, and lemon juice to combine, resulting in the most delicious sauce.
Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf
While you may not normally have time to cook up homemade meatloaf on busy weeknights, this slow-cooker version will allow you to get it on the table with just 20 minutes of prep time.
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken
From burrito bowls to quesadillas to salad, easy Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken will become a regular on your weeknight dinner rotation.
Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Peach Cobbler
Fresh summer peaches will shine in this easy peach cobbler that's made in your slow cooker with a box of cake mix.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken
Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken
Barbecuing is made simple with the help of your slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce
This hearty meat sauce makes 12 servings, so it's great for a dinner party or for freezing for later.
Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
Recipe: Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
Our readers can't get enough of this four-ingredient pot roast recipe that's tender and packed with flavor after slow cooking all day.
White Chicken Chili
Recipe: White Chicken Chili
Slow cooker chicken chili is as easy as tossing all of the ingredients into the pot and letting it cook on high for 5 to 6 hours or low for 8 to 10 hours. You'll know it's ready to serve when the beans are tender.
Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Recipe: Corn and Jalapeño Dip
Game day in the South isn't complete without a dip (or two or three) on the menu. Slow cooker dips come together with little effort plus they'll stay warm until the last play of the game.
Slow-Cooker Apple Butter
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Apple Butter
As soon as this recipe appeared in the pages of our October issue, it quickly became one of our most popular recipes of the year.
Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup
You can easily adapt this recipe based on what veggies you already have on hand in your kitchen.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
From Christmas morning to Father's Day brunch to a leisurely Saturday at home, this slow cooker take on cinnamon roll casserole that feeds 12 is guaranteed to please any crowd.