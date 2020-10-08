Easy Slow-Cooker Chicken Dump Dinners
Even if you're short on time on busy weeknights, you can still get a delicious dinner on the table for your family with a little planning ahead and the help of these easy slow-cooker chicken recipes. Our slow cooker recipes are as easy as dumping all of the ingredients into the pot, setting the timer, and forgetting about it until it's time for dinner. No sautéing, baking, or browning is required before putting any of these ingredients into the slow cooker. And no other pots or pans are required to prepare these delicious slow-cooker chicken dump dinners. Your family will love these recipes for their delicious flavors, and you'll be happy with how little time you had to spend in the kitchen.
Soulful Chicken Soup
Cooking chicken and veggies low and slow for six hours will allow plenty of time for the chicken to become fall-off-the-bone tender.
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken
This easy salsa chicken will become a regular on your weeknight dinner menu.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken
Your slow cooker will become the MVP of dinnertime with this barbecued chicken recipe. It'll be the easiest dinner you've made in weeks.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Thighs With Carrots and Potatoes
Serving classic comfort food for dinner doesn't mean you have to spend all afternoon in the kitchen.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Taco Soup
Say hello to the easiest soup recipe you'll ever make. Simply dump all of the ingredients for this taco soup into your slow cooker and you'll have dinner ready and waiting in 6 to 8 hours.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches
After cooking low and slow, the chicken will fall right off the bone, shred easily, and be full of flavor.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups
Chicken served in lettuce cups is a lightened-up dinner that can still be prepared in the slow cooker.
Easy Enchilada Bake
Get the flavors of enchiladas without the fuss with this slow-cooker chicken bake.
Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic
Bone-in chicken thighs will ensure that the meat doesn't dry out during the 8-hour cook time.
Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings
All of the cooking for this recipe (yes, even the dumplings) will happen all in one pot with the help of your slow cooker.