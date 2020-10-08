Easy Slow-Cooker Chicken Dump Dinners

By Jenna Sims
October 08, 2020
Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Lower

Even if you're short on time on busy weeknights, you can still get a delicious dinner on the table for your family with a little planning ahead and the help of these easy slow-cooker chicken recipes. Our slow cooker recipes are as easy as dumping all of the ingredients into the pot, setting the timer, and forgetting about it until it's time for dinner. No sautéing, baking, or browning is required before putting any of these ingredients into the slow cooker. And no other pots or pans are required to prepare these delicious slow-cooker chicken dump dinners. Your family will love these recipes for their delicious flavors, and you'll be happy with how little time you had to spend in the kitchen.

Soulful Chicken Soup

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup

Cooking chicken and veggies low and slow for six hours will allow plenty of time for the chicken to become fall-off-the-bone tender. 

Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

Ryan Benyi; Styling: Gerri Williams for James Reps

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

This easy salsa chicken will become a regular on your weeknight dinner menu. 

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken

Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken

Your slow cooker will become the MVP of dinnertime with this barbecued chicken recipe. It'll be the easiest dinner you've made in weeks. 

Slow-Cooker Chicken Thighs With Carrots and Potatoes

Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Thighs With Carrots and Potatoes

Serving classic comfort food for dinner doesn't mean you have to spend all afternoon in the kitchen. 

Slow-Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

Say hello to the easiest soup recipe you'll ever make. Simply dump all of the ingredients for this taco soup into your slow cooker and you'll have dinner ready and waiting in 6 to 8 hours. 

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Mary Clayton Carl

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken Sandwiches

After cooking low and slow, the chicken will fall right off the bone, shred easily, and be full of flavor. 

Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Lettuce Cups

Chicken served in lettuce cups is a lightened-up dinner that can still be prepared in the slow cooker. 

Easy Enchilada Bake

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Easy Enchilada Bake

Get the flavors of enchiladas without the fuss with this slow-cooker chicken bake. 

Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Jennifer Causey Styling: Lindsey Lower

Recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

Bone-in chicken thighs will ensure that the meat doesn't dry out during the 8-hour cook time. 

Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings

Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings

All of the cooking for this recipe (yes, even the dumplings) will happen all in one pot with the help of your slow cooker. 

