Easy Slow-Cooker Chicken Dump Dinners

Even if you're short on time on busy weeknights, you can still get a delicious dinner on the table for your family with a little planning ahead and the help of these easy slow-cooker chicken recipes. Our slow cooker recipes are as easy as dumping all of the ingredients into the pot, setting the timer, and forgetting about it until it's time for dinner. No sautéing, baking, or browning is required before putting any of these ingredients into the slow cooker. And no other pots or pans are required to prepare these delicious slow-cooker chicken dump dinners. Your family will love these recipes for their delicious flavors, and you'll be happy with how little time you had to spend in the kitchen.