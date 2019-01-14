After Church Slow-Cooker Recipes

By Jenna Sims
January 14, 2019
Victor Protasio

Throw these meals in your slow cooker when you wake up on Sunday morning and you’ll have lunch ready when you get home from church. Afterall, who wants to wait around in a crowded restaurant after church when you can gather around the dining room table and enjoy a home-cooked meal instead? Whether it’s just family or the whole Sunday school class, everyone will enjoy these slow-cooker recipes. The best part? You're going to love them for their no-fuss, stress-free appeal.

Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast

With just four ingredients—chuck roast, oil, beer, and Italian dressing mix—you’ll have a company-worthy meal everyone will love.

Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes

This recipe allows you to cook your main and sides all at one time—and is much more budget-friendly that taking the whole family out to a restaurant after church.

Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

You'll enjoy spaghetti even more in casserole form, topped with sharp Cheddar cheese

Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing

Credit: Photo: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing

This comforting meal can be served any day of the year.

Soulful Chicken Soup

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup

Cooking your chicken low and slow will allow it to fall off the bone without any effort.

Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf

Parchment paper will not only help your meatloaf keep its shape in the slow cooker, but will also make cleanup a breeze.

Slow Cooker Pasta Bake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pasta Bake

Zucchini adds a touch of green to this hearty pasta bake.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

We love offering plenty of topping like cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, hot sauce, and fresh sliced avocado.

Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna

Toss together a side salad to serve with this lightened-up lasagna.

Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

Credit: MyRecipes

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken

Taco Sunday will be something to look forward to.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole

Hearty Sunday brunch, coming right up.

By Jenna Sims