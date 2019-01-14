After Church Slow-Cooker Recipes
Throw these meals in your slow cooker when you wake up on Sunday morning and you’ll have lunch ready when you get home from church. Afterall, who wants to wait around in a crowded restaurant after church when you can gather around the dining room table and enjoy a home-cooked meal instead? Whether it’s just family or the whole Sunday school class, everyone will enjoy these slow-cooker recipes. The best part? You're going to love them for their no-fuss, stress-free appeal.
Four-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
With just four ingredients—chuck roast, oil, beer, and Italian dressing mix—you’ll have a company-worthy meal everyone will love.
Chicken Thighs with Carrots and Potatoes
This recipe allows you to cook your main and sides all at one time—and is much more budget-friendly that taking the whole family out to a restaurant after church.
Spaghetti Casserole
You'll enjoy spaghetti even more in casserole form, topped with sharp Cheddar cheese
Turkey Breast and Herb-Cornbread Stuffing
This comforting meal can be served any day of the year.
Soulful Chicken Soup
Cooking your chicken low and slow will allow it to fall off the bone without any effort.
Slow-Cooker Tomato-Basil Meatloaf
Parchment paper will not only help your meatloaf keep its shape in the slow cooker, but will also make cleanup a breeze.
Slow Cooker Pasta Bake
Zucchini adds a touch of green to this hearty pasta bake.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Taco Soup
We love offering plenty of topping like cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, hot sauce, and fresh sliced avocado.
Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
Toss together a side salad to serve with this lightened-up lasagna.
Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken
Taco Sunday will be something to look forward to.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
Hearty Sunday brunch, coming right up.