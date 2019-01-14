After Church Slow-Cooker Recipes

Throw these meals in your slow cooker when you wake up on Sunday morning and you’ll have lunch ready when you get home from church. Afterall, who wants to wait around in a crowded restaurant after church when you can gather around the dining room table and enjoy a home-cooked meal instead? Whether it’s just family or the whole Sunday school class, everyone will enjoy these slow-cooker recipes. The best part? You're going to love them for their no-fuss, stress-free appeal.