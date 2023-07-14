Food and Recipes Kitchen Assistant Protect Your Summer BBQ And Picnic Spreads From Pests With These Best-Selling $15 Mesh Food Covers Keep your dishes fresh with this set of six. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on July 14, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Nothing ruins a fun summer cookout like unwanted guests—I'm talking about intrusive and pesky flies that always find their way into the best dishes before you even get a chance to taste them. Thanks to the Simply Genius Mesh Food Covers, this is an issue of the past. Amazon customers swear by these shields to keep their picnic and BBQ feast protected from persistent bugs. According to Amazon, more than 10,000 customers have purchased them in the last month alone, earning the best-selling serving dish covers 13,800 perfect ratings. The reusable tents feature a sturdy steel frame and flexible mesh to protect your food from the elements, so that's one less thing to worry about during your parties. Once you're done with them, they easily collapse at the push of the top button mechanism for swift storage that won't occupy much space, making them perfect for taking with you on the go. Plus, if you notice the net is dirty, you can simply wipe it with a wet cloth, rinse it, then leave it to air dry so it'll be ready for your next picnic. "I use them for brunch on the patio, outdoor parties, and camping," one reviewer affirmed, praising the "absolutely wonderful" food tents. Simply Genius Mesh Food Covers Amazon Buy on Amazon $14 Best of all, the Simply Genius Mesh Food Covers come in two different sizes: The large is 17 by 17 inches wide and 9 inches tall to enclose casserole dishes and plates, and the jumbo is 47 by 26 inches wide and 20 inches high to fit over big buffet-style platters comfortably. Right now, you can snap up the "handy" set of six large food nets for just $15 to prep for your next alfresco dinner or backyard party. These Under-$40 Comfy Linen Pants Are Cooling For Summer, According To Florida Shoppers One Amazon shopper was so impressed by how well the mesh tents kept "flies off the food" during a birthday party that they even used them to "keep some pesky critters out" of their herb garden. "They're working beautifully," they noted. They also added that they were "pleasantly surprised at how well they're holding up, considering they were so inexpensive." Keep the bugs and debris away from your next outdoor meal with help from the clever Simply Genius Mesh Food Covers. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Spanx Totally Took Shoppers By Surprise With This Impromptu Sale, And We’re Living For These Wardrobe Staples Keep Drinks Cold All Day Long With These Stainless Steel Can Coolers That Start At $23 For A 4-Pack Prime Day Is Over, But You Can Still Find Stellar Deals On Cookware, Home Accents, Fashion, And More