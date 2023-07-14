Protect Your Summer BBQ And Picnic Spreads From Pests With These Best-Selling $15 Mesh Food Covers

Nothing ruins a fun summer cookout like unwanted guests—I'm talking about intrusive and pesky flies that always find their way into the best dishes before you even get a chance to taste them. Thanks to the Simply Genius Mesh Food Covers, this is an issue of the past. Amazon customers swear by these shields to keep their picnic and BBQ feast protected from persistent bugs.

According to Amazon, more than 10,000 customers have purchased them in the last month alone, earning the best-selling serving dish covers 13,800 perfect ratings. The reusable tents feature a sturdy steel frame and flexible mesh to protect your food from the elements, so that's one less thing to worry about during your parties.

Once you're done with them, they easily collapse at the push of the top button mechanism for swift storage that won't occupy much space, making them perfect for taking with you on the go. Plus, if you notice the net is dirty, you can simply wipe it with a wet cloth, rinse it, then leave it to air dry so it'll be ready for your next picnic. "I use them for brunch on the patio, outdoor parties, and camping," one reviewer affirmed, praising the "absolutely wonderful" food tents.

Simply Genius Mesh Food Covers

Amazon

Best of all, the Simply Genius Mesh Food Covers come in two different sizes: The large is 17 by 17 inches wide and 9 inches tall to enclose casserole dishes and plates, and the jumbo is 47 by 26 inches wide and 20 inches high to fit over big buffet-style platters comfortably. Right now, you can snap up the "handy" set of six large food nets for just $15 to prep for your next alfresco dinner or backyard party.

One Amazon shopper was so impressed by how well the mesh tents kept "flies off the food" during a birthday party that they even used them to "keep some pesky critters out" of their herb garden. "They're working beautifully," they noted. They also added that they were "pleasantly surprised at how well they're holding up, considering they were so inexpensive."

Keep the bugs and debris away from your next outdoor meal with help from the clever Simply Genius Mesh Food Covers.