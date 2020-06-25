What to Serve with Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are not a dish you make at home for one. The presence of chicken wings means there’s a family gathering, football game, or neighborhood cookout. The smell of chicken wings is a sign that good times are ahead. When you order chicken wings in a restaurant, they’re simply accompanied by carrots and celery. But what do you serve with chicken wings when you’re hosting at home? We’ve got your back.

Once you have the main event locked in, it’s time to decide what goes alongside your chicken wings. One of our favorite new ways to serve chicken wings is with a presentation similar to those gorgeous charcuterie boards from Instagram. Arrange wings, dipping sauces, kettle chips, celery, carrots, and other fresh crudités on a large wooden cutting board or jelly roll pan for impressively easy presentation.

Since wings are often spicy, it’s always a good idea to serve a side dish that will help guests cool off between drumsticks. One of our favorite sides to offset buffalo wings is a tangy cole slaw. Try our Permanent Slaw for a make-ahead option, our Quick Pickled Slaw for a trusty last-minute recipe, or our Creamy Broccoli Slaw for a fun twist.

Not into slaw but need refreshing options to serve with spicy chicken wings? We suggest our crisp Grilled Wedge Salad with Buttermilk-Blue Cheese Dressing or our Watermelon, Cucumber, and Feta Salad for some colorful crunch.

