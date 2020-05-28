38 Vintage Side Dish Recipes Grandma Always Had On the Table

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Whether in the kitchen or the beauty aisle, Grandma always knows best. We’ve learned manners, sayings, and of course, recipes from her. These vintage side dish recipes will remind you of the sauce-splattered, worn-out ones from Grandma’s recipe tin. Old-school side dishes like collard greens, chilled salads, corn pudding, and hot water cornbread are must-haves in any Southern kitchen. Grandma would be proud to arrive at your home and smell classic okra and tomatoes or buttermilk spoon bread, and it wouldn’t be a family potluck without some vintage potato salad and home-style butterbeans on the table. And who could forget Grandma’s pear salad? We’ve gathered all the best nostalgic recipes that Grandma served in her own kitchen. With old-fashioned favorites galore, these side dish recipes will make you feel like you’re right back at Grandma’s house. These side dishes are just the comfort food fix you need to round out your meal.

Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Jen Causey

Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

This chilled salad is just like the layered versions Grandma used to serve.

Southern-Style Collard Greens

Photo: Jim Franco

Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens

Every Southern Grandma has her specific way of preparing collards, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Pear Salad

Southern Living

Recipe: Pear Salad

To some, this combination of ingredients might sound crazy. To others, it looks just like Sunday dinner at Maw Maw’s.

Classic Okra and Tomatoes

Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Okra and Tomatoes

This summery side dish is a go-to for using up fresh okra.

Home-Style Butterbeans

William Dickey

Recipe: Home-Style Butterbeans

Bacon is the not-so-secret ingredient that makes any veggie taste amazing.

Tee’s Corn Pudding

Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee’s Corn Pudding

Although corn pudding is a go-to for the holiday side board, it’s easy enough to make for a weeknight.

Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes at Grandma’s are made with buttermilk and topped with gravy.

Southern Skillet Cornbread

Southern Living

Recipe: Southern Skillet Cornbread

Like Grandma’s, this no-frills cornbread recipe starts with bacon grease in the cast-iron skillet.

Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Three-Bean Pasta Salad

This recipe looks a little freshened up from Grandma’s three-bean salad, but the comfort is all there.

Pineapple Casserole

Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

Although a pineapple-cheese casserole seems like it wouldn’t work, Southerners know better.

Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

When Mee Maw was assigned to bring a side dish to church homecoming, we’re willing to bet her potato salad was almost just like this classic recipe.

Strawberry-Pretzel Salad

Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Salad

Congealed salads were all the rage in Grandma’s day, but this sweet-and-salty creation was undoubtedly one of the most popular.

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

You can easily add chicken to this casserole to take it from side to main dish.

Tuna Pasta Salad

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad

You won’t find a heavy, mayonnaise-based dressing on this updated version of the old-school recipe.

Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

You knew Sunday supper at Grandma’s was always going to come with a side of homemade macaroni and cheese.

Southern-Style Green Beans

Southern Living

Recipe: Southern-Style Green Beans

As much as we love fresh, crunchy green beans with our dinner, there’s nothing more delicious than green beans cooked low and slow with a ham hock.

Hashbrown Casserole

Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

If this wasn’t Maw Maw’s exact recipe, we know she had another go-to cheesy potato casserole topped with crispy corn cereal.

Alabama Hush Puppies

Southern Living

Recipe: Alabama Hush Puppies

What’s an old-school fish fry without a few homemade hush puppies tossed on the side?

Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Buttermilk Spoon Bread

Reminiscent of a cornmeal soufflé or cornbread dressing, this fluffy casserole deserves a comeback.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Greg DuPree

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

When fresh summer squash is abundant, this vintage casserole is one of our favorite ways to enjoy it.

Classic Candied Yams

Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Candied Yams

Lightly spiced and oh-so-sweet, this Thanksgiving classic is welcome at our dinner table any time of year.

Creamed Corn

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamed Corn

We can find countless ways to use fresh summer corn, but this is one of our oldest favorites.

Southern Cornbread Dressing

Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Southern Cornbread Dressing

At Grandma’s house, it didn’t have to be Thanksgiving to whip up her famous cornbread dressing.

Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

When you order fried okra at a restaurant, it comes deep-fried. When you order fried okra at Grandma’s it comes this way, and we absolutely love it.

Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad

Abigail Wilt

Recipe: Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad

This make-ahead side dish was a mainstay at Grandma’s luncheons with the girls.

Classic Fresh Field Peas

Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Fresh Field Peas

Smoky ham hocks make any side dish absolutely irresistible.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Emily Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Just like everything from Grandma’s kitchen there’s no part of this classic casserole that isn’t homemade.

Best-Ever Succotash

Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

It wouldn’t be summer in the South without a colorful batch of succotash fresh from the farm.  

Hot Water Cornbread

Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Hot Water Cornbread

This quick method for making cornbread is one well-known in Grandma’s kitchen.

Dirty Rice

Caitlin Bensel, Prop Styling: Audrey Davis, Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Dirty Rice

This old-school rice recipe uses one of Grandma’s favorite seasonings—Old Bay.

Easy Black-Eyed Peas

Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Easy Black-Eyed Peas

Black-eyed peas are an essential ingredient in any Southern kitchen, and this recipe showcases them perfectly.

Permanent Slaw

Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Permanent Slaw

As the same suggests, this vintage slaw recipe tastes more delicious the longer it sits.