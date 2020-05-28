38 Vintage Side Dish Recipes Grandma Always Had On the Table
Whether in the kitchen or the beauty aisle, Grandma always knows best. We’ve learned manners, sayings, and of course, recipes from her. These vintage side dish recipes will remind you of the sauce-splattered, worn-out ones from Grandma’s recipe tin. Old-school side dishes like collard greens, chilled salads, corn pudding, and hot water cornbread are must-haves in any Southern kitchen. Grandma would be proud to arrive at your home and smell classic okra and tomatoes or buttermilk spoon bread, and it wouldn’t be a family potluck without some vintage potato salad and home-style butterbeans on the table. And who could forget Grandma’s pear salad? We’ve gathered all the best nostalgic recipes that Grandma served in her own kitchen. With old-fashioned favorites galore, these side dish recipes will make you feel like you’re right back at Grandma’s house. These side dishes are just the comfort food fix you need to round out your meal.
Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
This chilled salad is just like the layered versions Grandma used to serve.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
Every Southern Grandma has her specific way of preparing collards, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.
Pear Salad
To some, this combination of ingredients might sound crazy. To others, it looks just like Sunday dinner at Maw Maw’s.
Classic Okra and Tomatoes
This summery side dish is a go-to for using up fresh okra.
Home-Style Butterbeans
Bacon is the not-so-secret ingredient that makes any veggie taste amazing.
Tee’s Corn Pudding
Although corn pudding is a go-to for the holiday side board, it’s easy enough to make for a weeknight.
Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes at Grandma’s are made with buttermilk and topped with gravy.
Southern Skillet Cornbread
Like Grandma’s, this no-frills cornbread recipe starts with bacon grease in the cast-iron skillet.
Three-Bean Pasta Salad
This recipe looks a little freshened up from Grandma’s three-bean salad, but the comfort is all there.
Pineapple Casserole
Although a pineapple-cheese casserole seems like it wouldn’t work, Southerners know better.
Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
When Mee Maw was assigned to bring a side dish to church homecoming, we’re willing to bet her potato salad was almost just like this classic recipe.
Strawberry-Pretzel Salad
Congealed salads were all the rage in Grandma’s day, but this sweet-and-salty creation was undoubtedly one of the most popular.
Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
You can easily add chicken to this casserole to take it from side to main dish.
Tuna Pasta Salad
You won’t find a heavy, mayonnaise-based dressing on this updated version of the old-school recipe.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
You knew Sunday supper at Grandma’s was always going to come with a side of homemade macaroni and cheese.
Southern-Style Green Beans
As much as we love fresh, crunchy green beans with our dinner, there’s nothing more delicious than green beans cooked low and slow with a ham hock.
Hashbrown Casserole
If this wasn’t Maw Maw’s exact recipe, we know she had another go-to cheesy potato casserole topped with crispy corn cereal.
Alabama Hush Puppies
What’s an old-school fish fry without a few homemade hush puppies tossed on the side?
Buttermilk Spoon Bread
Reminiscent of a cornmeal soufflé or cornbread dressing, this fluffy casserole deserves a comeback.
Old-School Squash Casserole
When fresh summer squash is abundant, this vintage casserole is one of our favorite ways to enjoy it.
Classic Candied Yams
Lightly spiced and oh-so-sweet, this Thanksgiving classic is welcome at our dinner table any time of year.
Creamed Corn
We can find countless ways to use fresh summer corn, but this is one of our oldest favorites.
Southern Cornbread Dressing
At Grandma’s house, it didn’t have to be Thanksgiving to whip up her famous cornbread dressing.
Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
When you order fried okra at a restaurant, it comes deep-fried. When you order fried okra at Grandma’s it comes this way, and we absolutely love it.
Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad
This make-ahead side dish was a mainstay at Grandma’s luncheons with the girls.
Classic Fresh Field Peas
Smoky ham hocks make any side dish absolutely irresistible.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Just like everything from Grandma’s kitchen there’s no part of this classic casserole that isn’t homemade.
Best-Ever Succotash
It wouldn’t be summer in the South without a colorful batch of succotash fresh from the farm.
Hot Water Cornbread
This quick method for making cornbread is one well-known in Grandma’s kitchen.
Dirty Rice
This old-school rice recipe uses one of Grandma’s favorite seasonings—Old Bay.
Easy Black-Eyed Peas
Black-eyed peas are an essential ingredient in any Southern kitchen, and this recipe showcases them perfectly.
Permanent Slaw
As the same suggests, this vintage slaw recipe tastes more delicious the longer it sits.