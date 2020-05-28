38 Vintage Side Dish Recipes Grandma Always Had On the Table

Whether in the kitchen or the beauty aisle, Grandma always knows best. We’ve learned manners, sayings, and of course, recipes from her. These vintage side dish recipes will remind you of the sauce-splattered, worn-out ones from Grandma’s recipe tin. Old-school side dishes like collard greens, chilled salads, corn pudding, and hot water cornbread are must-haves in any Southern kitchen. Grandma would be proud to arrive at your home and smell classic okra and tomatoes or buttermilk spoon bread, and it wouldn’t be a family potluck without some vintage potato salad and home-style butterbeans on the table. And who could forget Grandma’s pear salad? We’ve gathered all the best nostalgic recipes that Grandma served in her own kitchen. With old-fashioned favorites galore, these side dish recipes will make you feel like you’re right back at Grandma’s house. These side dishes are just the comfort food fix you need to round out your meal.