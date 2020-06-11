25 Grilled Vegetables That'll Make You Forget About Your Oven

Backyard cookouts are the hallmark of warm, sunny summer days, but just because hamburgers and ribs are the kings of the grill doesn't mean they can't spare some room the grate. Share the flames with some of the season's finest produce, and you'll have an oven-free meal that'll let you keep you kitchen cool.

Just a hint of smoke and char from the grill is often all it takes to turn corn on the cob, zucchini, asparagus, or potatoes into a flavorful side. Some of our easiest grilled vegetable recipes just need a kiss on the grate and a pinch of seasoning. Other dishes use the char of one grilled veggie to add a richer, more complex flavor to a summer salad, like our Grilled Potato Salad or our Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad. No matter which BBQ vegetable side you decide to fire up, get ready to pile your plate high.