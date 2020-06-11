25 Grilled Vegetables That'll Make You Forget About Your Oven
Backyard cookouts are the hallmark of warm, sunny summer days, but just because hamburgers and ribs are the kings of the grill doesn't mean they can't spare some room the grate. Share the flames with some of the season's finest produce, and you'll have an oven-free meal that'll let you keep you kitchen cool.
Just a hint of smoke and char from the grill is often all it takes to turn corn on the cob, zucchini, asparagus, or potatoes into a flavorful side. Some of our easiest grilled vegetable recipes just need a kiss on the grate and a pinch of seasoning. Other dishes use the char of one grilled veggie to add a richer, more complex flavor to a summer salad, like our Grilled Potato Salad or our Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad. No matter which BBQ vegetable side you decide to fire up, get ready to pile your plate high.
Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
You can't go wrong with corn at a cookout. This recipe offers flavorful twists with butters and toppings to take the classic summer side to the next level.
Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant with Basil Vinaigrette
Grill marks look great on fresh eggplant and zucchini. Served with a zesty basil vinaigrette, they taste even better than they look.
Easy Grilled Asparagus
It may have "easy" in its name, but its tastes anything but simple. Using bacon drippings for a tasty vinaigrette, this side is sure to step up your grilling game.
Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
Fresh summer tomatoes meet baby zucchini in this colorful dish that only needs a two-minute kiss on the grill on each side.
Grilled Sweet Potato Fries
Topped with honey and salty queso fresco, these sweet potato fries are anything but ordinary.
Grilled Zucchini with Tomatoes and Mint
Mint makes all the difference in this summery side dish.
Smoked Corn on the Cob
Celebrate corn season with a touch of smoke. Buttery with a subtly smoky flavor, this recipe has just a bit of a kick.
Grilled Potato Salad
You'll want to bookmark this creamy, grilled take on a summertime staple.
Grilled Yellow Squash Roll-Ups
A dab of creamy goat cheese mixed with lemon and tarragon seals the deal on these cute, petite rolled veggies that are ready in under 30 minutes.
Charred Okra-Potato Salad
Smoky grilled okra takes this potato salad for a Southern spin.
Grilled Eggplant-and-Corn Romesco Napoleons
Substantial enough to serve as a main but versatile enough to pair with a meat, this grilled eggplant and corn recipe is ready in just 40 minutes.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Inspired by Mexican-style street corn, this side delivers a fiesta in a bowl.
BBQ Grilled Potato Salad
Straight from Burn Co. BBQ in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this grilled potato side is a customer favorite.
Grilled Ratatouille Skewers
Think kabobs need meat to stand out at a cookout? Think again. These skewers turn ratatouille into a portable side.
Grilled Wedge Salad with Buttermilk-Blue Cheese Dressing
A light touch on the grill adds a nicely charred flavor to your everyday wedge.
Grilled Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Poblano peppers are generally mild, so if you're looking for a kick try substituting halved medium-size bell peppers in this recipe.
Grilled Bell Pepper Caprese
A drizzle of lime juice and olive oil completes this easy grilled caprese.
Grilled Baby Eggplant Parmesan
No breading or frying here. Just a light, grilled eggplant parmesan that's hearty enough to be served as a main.
Grilled Root Vegetables with Charred Scallion Aioli
Two bunches of carrots and Hakurei turnips turn into the ultimate side with a dab of homemade scallion aioli.
Grilled Cabbage with Tamarind BBQ Sauce and Tillamook Aged White Cheddar
Not your grandma's cabbage. This grilled, BBQ cabbage with cheddar will change the way you think about this leafy plant.
Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms
Jazz up a bunch of grilled asparagus with shiitake mushrooms, shallots, and crumbled bacon for a rich, green side that's sure to satisfy.
Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad
This recipe calls for zucchini and bell peppers, but you can pop almost any produce on the grill. It will pair nicely with this versatile pasta salad.
Mexican Grilled-Corn Salad with Citrus Aioli
This confetti-like mix of corn, crumbled cheese, and cilantro is the packable side you need for your next park picnic.
Grilled Baby Potato Salad
While we're big mayo fans down South, we're always willing to try a new take on a classic mix. This mayo-free potato salad uses vinegar and olive oil in a way that won't make you think twice about the omission.
Grilled Jalapeño-Lime Corn on the Cob
Jalapeño peppers, cilantro, and lime juice are the jazzy trio your grilled corn on the cob needs for simple, south-of-the-border flavor.