Tia Mowry's Braised Collard Greens Recipe Is the Holiday Side We Can't Wait to Make
"My great grandmother taught my grandmother how to make greens, and then she taught my mother, and my mother taught me."
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This holiday season, we're going to need a whole lot of delicious side dishes, and a whole lot of retail therapy to help us get through an incredibly trying year in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully, Tia Mowry is here to help us on both fronts. The Sister, Sister star teamed up With the Capital One Walmart Rewards Card, which gives shoppers 5% cash back at [tempo-ecommerce src="https://www.walmart.com/"><a href=" title="Walmart.com" context="body" sid=""/] and 2% cash back at Walmart stores, along with other perks. In celebration of her partnership, Mowry was eager to share a simple, satisfying recipe that's perfect after a long day of knocking off your holiday shopping list. For Tia, that home run recipe is a tried-and-true Southern favorite, collard greens.
“This braised collard greens recipe has been in my family for generations," she says of this special recipe for a side suitable for any holiday meal or any meal at all. "My great grandmother taught my grandmother how to make greens, and then she taught my mother, and my mother taught me. They’re really a holiday staple for us and provide such a warm family feeling.” Read on for the full recipe.
For more collard greens recipes, check out Pickled Collard Green Stems, Southern-Style Collard Greens, and Sautéed Collard Greens.