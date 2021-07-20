The Best Side Dishes to Pair With Hot Dogs At Your Next Cookout

Whether you're at the ballpark enjoying a game or hosting a backyard party, a hot dog is always a summertime crowd-pleaser. But the side dishes are just as important as the main course! Craving something with a little kick to pair with your hot dog? Try our Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw. Looking for a healthy side dish for the kids? We've got Summer Fruit Skewers on deck. No matter your hot dog side dish approach – salty, sweet, or tangy – we've got you covered. Of course, sometimes the best side dish for hot dogs is a classic one like our Southern-Style Potato Salad. If you're not a relish and hot dog fan, but love a good pickle, try our Fried Pickle Chips. We're sure there's a side dish in this round-up to go with your next hot dog.