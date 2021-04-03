30 Sides For Salmon That Are Anything But Boring
Whether it's pan-fried, grilled, poached, or baked, salmon is always a welcomed supper main. This versatile fish is the star of some of our favorite weeknight and special occasion salmon dishes–from our BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon to our Teriyaki Salmon Bowls. But if you're stumped on what to serve alongside this rich-tasting fish, we can't blame you. It feels like the options are endless. Our rule for picking the best side dishes for salmon is keeping things simple. The right side dish should be bright and flavorful without overpowering your fish and easy enough to make while your salmon cooks: think grains, salads, vegetables, and simple casseroles. Ready to get cooking? Here are some of our favorite side dishes to make with salmon tonight.
Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas
Recipe: Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas
Hearty enough to hold down dinner on its own, we particularly like to pair this grain bowl with a tasty protein like salmon.
Easy Grilled Asparagus
Recipe: Easy Grilled Asparagus
Grilling your salmon? Why not throw your vegetables on the grate beside your main. For the best grilled asparagus, select medium-sized (or jumbo when in season) asparagus. They will hold up much better on the grill.
Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
A lively lemon-dill vinaigrette makes this anytime side stand out from your typical potato salad. It pairs particularly well with baked or grilled salmon, but also complements your everyday ham sandwich or chicken salad.
Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant with Basil Vinaigrette
Recipe: Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant with Basil Vinaigrette
Pair your salmon with a zesty grilled eggplant and zucchini. Slightly charred and soft, they're the under 30 minute side you'll come back to again and again.
Asparagus Gratin
Recipe: Asparagus Gratin
Swaddled in a cheesy, creamy sauce, this asparagus side has all the flavors you love in a gratin but with half of the effort.
Air-Fryer Okra
Recipe: Air-Fryer Okra
In-season okra is the ultimate side. Pair that flavor with the magic of your air fryer, and you've got a simple supper side that just can't be ignored.
Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Simple but satisfying, there's a reason baked potatoes are a dinnertime staple. Feel free to personalize your toppings.
Best-Ever Succotash
Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash
This colorful side is calling. For a vegetarian option to serve alongside salmon, follow the recipe but omit the bacon and replace the drippings with 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil.
Roasted Carrots Recipe with Pecans and Sorghum
Recipe: Roasted Carrots Recipe with Pecans and Sorghum
If you can’t find sorghum syrup, use an equal amount of honey or maple syrup to help recreate the right flavor is this sweet and tangy side.
Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
Recipe: Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips
Serve a side of chips, but healthier. Cut the chips in a relatively uniform size so they cook evenly in your air fryer.
Crispy Potatoes
Recipe: Crispy Potatoes
An all-purpose potato, like russet, Yukon gold, red, or fingerling, will guarantee just the right roasted crispiness.
Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad
Recipe: Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad
Inspired by Texas caviar, the classic combo of black-eyed peas, peppers, cilantro, and scallions, this grain salad is the ideal side for any piece of salmon.
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
Recipe: Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans
The crunch of coleslaw, but step up your creativity with Brussels.
Grilled Zucchini with Tomatoes and Mint
Recipe: Grilled Zucchini with Tomatoes and Mint
The bright, fresh flavor of mint is fantastic in this simple grilled side.
Toasted Couscous and Tomato Salad
Recipe: Toasted Couscous and Tomato Salad
Cherry or grape tomatoes add a juicy bite to this toasted couscous side you'll want to whip up all summer long.
Hush Puppies
Recipe: Hush Puppies
Just because you're not serving fried catfish or fried shrimp doesn't mean hush puppies can't make an appearance on your table. Pairing them with a helping of salmon is a nice way to switch things up.
Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy oven-baked sweet potato fries are always a family favorite. Add of just a tablespoon of cornstarch or potato starch to achieve crispy perfection in your oven.
Cornbread Panzanella with Squash
Recipe: Cornbread Panzanella with Squash
We swapped traditional bread typically used in panzanella for cubes of cornbread to put a Southern twist on this rustic Italian salad.
Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
Recipe: Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
You won’t have to fight your family to finish their vegetables when these sweet roasted carrots and parsnips are on their plate.
Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
Don't worry. Our version of mashed cauliflower doesn't skimp on the potatoes. We combined riced cauliflower with potatoes to create a fluffy, velvety side that—dare we say—doesn’t even need gravy on top.
Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Air-Fryer Corn on the Cob
Faster than frying and healthier too, air frying adds a fresh take on your summer corn that will result in a crisp and crunchy exterior and tender and juicy interior.
Zucchini Rice Gratin
Recipe: Zucchini Rice Gratin
Inspired by Julia Child’s Tian de Courgettes au Riz, this cheesy vegetable side is comforting yet fresh and clean.
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
Trust us when we say these roasted potatoes are hard to stop eating.
Couscous Pilaf
Recipe: Couscous Pilaf
This colorful pilaf can work as a sides or a base for your grilled, baked, or seared salmon.
Easy Cauliflower Casserole
Recipe: Easy Cauliflower Casserole
Don't be surprised if the youngest diners at your table confuse this cheesy cauliflower casserole for a classic mac and cheese.
Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs
Recipe: Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs
This easy, 25-minute recipe for asparagus is best with a drizzle of cheese sauce and a dusting of breadcrumbs so the vegetable's bright flavor shines through.
Air-Fryer French Fries
Recipe: Air-Fryer French Fries
Everyone at the table will be excited about fries. With a recipe this good (and simple) they won't realize the air fryer kept their fried potato cravings healthier than ever before.
Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds
Recipe: Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds
These sugar snap peas just need a few quick minutes in the pan and a lovely seasoned butter sauce to complement any protein on your plate.
Field Pea-Tomato Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Recipe: Field Pea-Tomato Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Peak-season tomatoes really make this colorful, pea-filled salad pop.
Baked Broccoli Tots
Recipe: Baked Broccoli Tots
These cute, bite-sized tots will trick even the pickiest of eaters into eating their greens.