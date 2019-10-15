The South's Most Storied Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Recipe: Fried Arkansas Black Apples

Fried apples add a sweet presence to the Thanksgiving table, where cranberry sauce sometimes carries the fruit flag all alone. The state's namesake apple, the Arkansas Black, dates back to 1870, when a Benton County farmer encountered an impressive seedling in his orchard. A descendant of the Winesap, it earned national acclaim through the 1920s for its beautiful color, tart flavor, round shape, and extraordinary keeping qualities.

With refrigeration making root cellars obsolete, the Arkansas Black's national star dimmed, but it has remained a treasure in its home state. Elizabeth and John Aselage of A & A Orchard in Green Forest grow 50 different types of apples, taking them to grateful customers at farmers' markets in Fayetteville, Eureka Springs, and Bentonville.

Even after 40 years in the apple-growing business, they are partial to the Arkansas Black. "It's the last apple we pick each October, and it's gorgeous—that deep, dark red color close to black," says John. "It's tart and dense, becoming sweeter and a bit softer over time."

Modern fried apple recipes tend to call for "firm and tart" types, specifically Granny Smiths. But old-timers fried up what they had on hand—from their own trees, a neighbor's orchard, or the store. If Arkansas Black apples are available in your area, this recipe is a great way to enjoy them. Or you can use a firm red apple, such as Red Delicious or Honeycrisp.

Since the process of frying them and the addition of brown sugar enhances any apple's flavor, look for smaller ones, which are prettier when sliced. Those cranberries needn't claim all the visual glory on the holiday table.