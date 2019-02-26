60 Delicious and Versatile Potato Side Dishes

By Southern Living Editors
Updated March 17, 2021
Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Here's the thing about potatoes: They deserve every ounce of praise we give them. Whether they’re mashed or hashed, baked, or battered—or, yes, even frittered—potatoes can fill in the gaps of any weeknight supper, dinner party, or holiday meal. And that’s a pretty impressive feat, considering all they really need is cheese, cream, and something crunchy on top. Simply put, the potato is the perfect vessel for dinnertime success.In the South, no summer cookout is complete without potato salad, and every Christmas gathering needs a potful of buttermilk mashed potatoes. Not to mention, you haven’t lived until you’ve tried to make our Melting Potatoes. We’ve rounded up 30 of our greatest potato side dishes of all time, and you’ll find all of your classic favorites and plenty of new ones, too. These potato sides are easy, delicious, and downright spud-tacular—and they’re serving you 30 days of inspiration.

Start Slideshow

1 of 60

Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Crispy on the outside, silky on the inside, these aren’t your everyday roasted potatoes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 60

Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheesy Potato Casserole

A mashed potato casserole without cheese? Once you've tried this, you wouldn't dare.

3 of 60

Twice Baked Potatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Twice-Baked Potatoes

These cheesy boats of heaven will have you rethinking basic baked potatoes.

Advertisement

4 of 60

Rustic Mashed Red Potatoes with Parmesan

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Rustic Mashed Red Potatoes with Parmesan

This rustic take on mashed potatoes uses herbed cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and chives, making it so much more special than your regular recipe.

5 of 60

Melting Potatoes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Melting Potatoes

Melting potatoes have become an internet sensation—and now you'll understand why. These are deliciously crispy on the outside, soft on the inside.

6 of 60

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

You're going to love this tasty twist on sweet potato casserole. It's not overly sweet, and the added texture will be much appreciated.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 60

Root Vegetable Fritters

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Root Vegetable Fritters

These fancy fritters compliment every meal or occasion.

8 of 60

Herbed Potato Stacks

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Herbed Potato Stacks

Baked in a muffin pan, these potato towers are easier than you think—and only require a short ingredient list. Expect them to come out wonderfully crispy on the outside, yet creamy and tender on the inside.

9 of 60

Potato Hash

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Potato Hash

This hash goes easily from brunch to dinner, which puts it high on the list of "greatest-ever."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 60

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe

You'll be wondering why you haven't been putting goat cheese in your mashed potatoes all along. It's a game changer.

11 of 60

Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas

This simple side dish will be ready in 30 minutes. Usually just boiled, gnocchi is so much better when the pillowy potato bites are toasted in a skillet.

12 of 60

Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey

These twice-cooked sweet potatoes are begging to be paired with a grilled pork chop, trust us.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 60

Deviled Potatoes

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Deviled Potatoes

Two Southern classics, deviled eggs and potato salad, join forces to create these two-bite wonders.

14 of 60

Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

This fancy-ish version of potato gratin packs its weight in flavor, thanks to the addition of fennel and the tiniest touch of nutmeg.

15 of 60

Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing

Warm up your potato salad to make it feel more versatile. This spring recipe will wow the lunch crowd.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 60

Rustic Mashed Potatoes with Whole-Grain Mustard

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Rustic Mashed Potatoes with Whole-Grain Mustard Recipe

Whole-grain mustard adds such a special, tangy touch to mashed potatoes. This recipe pairs well with any dinner main, but especially pork.

17 of 60

Crispy Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Crispy Potatoes

Pair all-purpose potatoes with sweet potatoes for a more interesting version of weeknight roasted spuds.

18 of 60

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

This potato salad is spring-ready. We replace the usual mayo-heavy dressing with a zingy lemon-dill vinaigrette.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 60

Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Zucchini-Potato Casserole

Serve this beautiful centerpiece of layered vegetables at every affair, from spring party to holiday feast.

20 of 60

Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

This recipe is already to-die-for, but a duo of blue cheese and bacon tips the scale over into side dish greatness.

21 of 60

Potato-Bacon Hash

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Potato-Bacon Hash

Enter: the perfect hash. With bell peppers and bacon, this potato recipe works just as well served with fried eggs for brunch as any hearty, simple protein for dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 60

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

This oh-so easy side dish is a crowd-pleaser. (And not just thanks to the bacon.)

23 of 60

Mashed Potato Bakes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mashed Potato Bakes

Buttermilk mashed potatoes get five miniature makeovers. Pick from options like smoky sweet potato, creamy spinach, caramelized onion, bacon and blue, and tasty Tex-Mex.

24 of 60

Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

This herb-filled recipe looks just as good as it tastes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 60

Potatoes Patio

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Potatoes Patio

This recipe is the dressed-up version of your cheesy potato casserole, with a mixture of Gruyère and Parmesan cheeses.

26 of 60

Spanakopita “Baked” Potato

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Spanakopita “Baked” Potato

Take a simple baked potato to the next level by adding a mix of spinach, garlic, lemon zest, dill, and feta cheese.

27 of 60

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

If you never thought "make-ahead" and "mashed potatoes" could go together in a sentence, think again. This recipe will save you so much stress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 60

Hot Potato Salad

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Hot Potato Salad

This warmed-up casserole version of potato salad is just the refresh the classic Southern side needs.

29 of 60

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

This recipe is a weeknight classic. Hint: You'll know it's done when it's bubbly, melty, and golden brown. Yum.

30 of 60

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Credit: Photography, and Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

All you need to enjoy crispy sweet potato fries is olive oil, salt, and cooking spray.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 60