60 Delicious and Versatile Potato Side Dishes
Here's the thing about potatoes: They deserve every ounce of praise we give them. Whether they’re mashed or hashed, baked, or battered—or, yes, even frittered—potatoes can fill in the gaps of any weeknight supper, dinner party, or holiday meal. And that’s a pretty impressive feat, considering all they really need is cheese, cream, and something crunchy on top. Simply put, the potato is the perfect vessel for dinnertime success.In the South, no summer cookout is complete without potato salad, and every Christmas gathering needs a potful of buttermilk mashed potatoes. Not to mention, you haven’t lived until you’ve tried to make our Melting Potatoes. We’ve rounded up 30 of our greatest potato side dishes of all time, and you’ll find all of your classic favorites and plenty of new ones, too. These potato sides are easy, delicious, and downright spud-tacular—and they’re serving you 30 days of inspiration.
Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
Crispy on the outside, silky on the inside, these aren’t your everyday roasted potatoes.
Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Potato Casserole
A mashed potato casserole without cheese? Once you've tried this, you wouldn't dare.
Twice Baked Potatoes
Recipe: Twice-Baked Potatoes
These cheesy boats of heaven will have you rethinking basic baked potatoes.
Rustic Mashed Red Potatoes with Parmesan
Recipe: Rustic Mashed Red Potatoes with Parmesan
This rustic take on mashed potatoes uses herbed cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and chives, making it so much more special than your regular recipe.
Melting Potatoes
Recipe: Melting Potatoes
Melting potatoes have become an internet sensation—and now you'll understand why. These are deliciously crispy on the outside, soft on the inside.
Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
You're going to love this tasty twist on sweet potato casserole. It's not overly sweet, and the added texture will be much appreciated.
Root Vegetable Fritters
Recipe: Root Vegetable Fritters
These fancy fritters compliment every meal or occasion.
Herbed Potato Stacks
Recipe: Herbed Potato Stacks
Baked in a muffin pan, these potato towers are easier than you think—and only require a short ingredient list. Expect them to come out wonderfully crispy on the outside, yet creamy and tender on the inside.
Potato Hash
Recipe: Potato Hash
This hash goes easily from brunch to dinner, which puts it high on the list of "greatest-ever."
Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe
You'll be wondering why you haven't been putting goat cheese in your mashed potatoes all along. It's a game changer.
Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas
Recipe: Skillet-Toasted Gnocchi with Peas
This simple side dish will be ready in 30 minutes. Usually just boiled, gnocchi is so much better when the pillowy potato bites are toasted in a skillet.
Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey
Recipe: Twice-Cooked Sweet Potatoes with Citrus and Honey
These twice-cooked sweet potatoes are begging to be paired with a grilled pork chop, trust us.
Deviled Potatoes
Recipe: Deviled Potatoes
Two Southern classics, deviled eggs and potato salad, join forces to create these two-bite wonders.
Fennel-and-Potato Gratin
Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin
This fancy-ish version of potato gratin packs its weight in flavor, thanks to the addition of fennel and the tiniest touch of nutmeg.
Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing
Recipe: Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing
Warm up your potato salad to make it feel more versatile. This spring recipe will wow the lunch crowd.
Rustic Mashed Potatoes with Whole-Grain Mustard
Recipe: Rustic Mashed Potatoes with Whole-Grain Mustard Recipe
Whole-grain mustard adds such a special, tangy touch to mashed potatoes. This recipe pairs well with any dinner main, but especially pork.
Crispy Potatoes
Recipe: Crispy Potatoes
Pair all-purpose potatoes with sweet potatoes for a more interesting version of weeknight roasted spuds.
Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
This potato salad is spring-ready. We replace the usual mayo-heavy dressing with a zingy lemon-dill vinaigrette.
Zucchini-Potato Casserole
Recipe: Zucchini-Potato Casserole
Serve this beautiful centerpiece of layered vegetables at every affair, from spring party to holiday feast.
Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon
Recipe: Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon
This recipe is already to-die-for, but a duo of blue cheese and bacon tips the scale over into side dish greatness.
Potato-Bacon Hash
Recipe: Potato-Bacon Hash
Enter: the perfect hash. With bell peppers and bacon, this potato recipe works just as well served with fried eggs for brunch as any hearty, simple protein for dinner.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
This oh-so easy side dish is a crowd-pleaser. (And not just thanks to the bacon.)
Mashed Potato Bakes
Recipe: Mashed Potato Bakes
Buttermilk mashed potatoes get five miniature makeovers. Pick from options like smoky sweet potato, creamy spinach, caramelized onion, bacon and blue, and tasty Tex-Mex.
Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust
Recipe: Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust
This herb-filled recipe looks just as good as it tastes.
Potatoes Patio
Recipe: Potatoes Patio
This recipe is the dressed-up version of your cheesy potato casserole, with a mixture of Gruyère and Parmesan cheeses.
Spanakopita “Baked” Potato
Recipe: Spanakopita “Baked” Potato
Take a simple baked potato to the next level by adding a mix of spinach, garlic, lemon zest, dill, and feta cheese.
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
If you never thought "make-ahead" and "mashed potatoes" could go together in a sentence, think again. This recipe will save you so much stress.
Hot Potato Salad
Recipe: Hot Potato Salad
This warmed-up casserole version of potato salad is just the refresh the classic Southern side needs.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
This recipe is a weeknight classic. Hint: You'll know it's done when it's bubbly, melty, and golden brown. Yum.
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
All you need to enjoy crispy sweet potato fries is olive oil, salt, and cooking spray.