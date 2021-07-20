Cauliflower Just Became Part of Every Cookout I Host Thanks to This Recipe

As someone who loves a carb (and is lucky enough to not have any dietary allergies or intolerances), I rarely choose low-carb options over their starchy counterparts. I didn't buy into the keto craze, so although they're delicious, zoodles never beat angel hair in my kitchen. Broccoli tots couldn't replace good 'ole taters, and "cauliflower pizza crust" is a combination of words I've never uttered when ordering a meal. No shade to the low-carb game! I simply lack the willpower required for such a feat.

On a recent beach trip with my in-laws and a few of their friends, we planned to cook out at home for a night. Burgers, hot dogs, and corn went on the grill, and a keto cauliflower casserole in the oven. I'll admit, I was skeptical at first—until our hostess told me what was in it. In my culinary experience, no dish with cream cheese, sour cream, shredded cheese, and bacon on the ingredient list has ever tasted bad. Maybe I could get behind the keto lifestyle!

While this Loaded Cauliflower Casserole is by no means "light," it is lower in carbs than the classic mashed potato version. Let me tell you, though—it tastes just as delicious. It's not often that the burger isn't the star of the plate during a summer cookout, but on this night, the Loaded Cauliflower Casserole took center stage. We couldn't believe it was actually cauliflower in there. This is the kind of recipe that will convince even the pickiest kids to eat their veggies.

Best of all, this dish can be made up to three days ahead, and the leftovers keep well. Simply prepare through Step 3, cover and chill in the fridge until you're ready to bake and serve.

