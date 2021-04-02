Ina Garten's Feta-Flecked Orzo Pasta Salad Is the Perfect Easter Side Dish
This orzo dish gets a serious flavor boost from the addition of roasted eggplant, red and yellow bell peppers, and red onion.
Ina Garten may be Jewish, but she still gets excited about whipping up a tantalizing Easter menu for those who celebrate (she also recently made one heck of a Passover meal!)
Recently, we were glad to see her post her tantalizing Easter menu on Instagram, which ran the gamut from indulgent lamb to coconut-dusted dessert. "My classic Easter dinner: Rack of Lamb, Parmesan Roasted Asparagus, and Orzo with Roasted Vegetables! (The secret is how easy it is to make!!)," she captioned a series of photos of her go-to Easter dishes. "Plus Coconut Cupcakes you can decorate with jelly beans! Who wouldn't love that?!! Happy holiday everyone!"
But out of all the photos, we can't stop drooling over the third: A delectable orzo pasta salad with loads of veggies and fresh basil. Turns out, it's super easy to make and packs a ton of flavor that far exceeds the sum of this salad's parts.
So what's in Garten's Orzo with Roasted Vegetables? First, let's talk about the veggies. For this simple dish Garten includes eggplant, red and yellow bell peppers, and red onion, which she roasts with fresh garlic, olive oil, salt and pepper, until browned. These flavors get amplified by an easy vinaigrette of lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper, and the dish is finished off with minced scallions, toasted pignolis or pine nuts, feta cheese, and basil. If you want to add an extra note of savory intrigue, our vote is for adding a handful of Kalamata olives or capers to the serving bowl. Get the full recipe here.
We'd love to hear from you. What's your favorite spring side dish? Is orzo in your dinner table rotation? If it's not, we hope this Garten recipe convinces you that it should be.