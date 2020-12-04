The Easiest Dump and Bake Side Dishes To Add To Your Holiday Menu

By Jenna Sims
December 04, 2020
Credit: Iain Bagwell

Think of these stress-free dump and bake sides as our Christmas gift to you. These easy side dishes require minimal prep work before putting them in the oven so you can focus on the main dish for your holiday meal. Of course, if you're not hosting this year and will need to transport a side dish, dump and bake casseroles are great options to carry along. These sides require no pre-cooking and there's no long instructions to follow so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time celebrating the season with your family. 

Brussels Sprouts with Cornbread Croutons

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Cornbread Croutons

When cooking Brussels sprouts, you can use your nose as a guide, just make sure you're not too late. If they have a strong smell they've been overcooked. 

Tee’s Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee’s Corn Pudding

This classic holiday side requires just eight ingredients and a few stirs before it's ready to bake. 

Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

If your family likes sweet potatoes, you can add them to the mix as well. 

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

Canned pineapple chunks, Cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers are a winning combination. If you've never tried it, this may be the year to put it on the table. 

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus

With little prep and a short cooking time, roasted asparagus with slivered almonds will be the perfect companion for your elegant main dish. 

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

Whether your holiday meal will be a brunch or dinner, this cheesy classic will be a welcome addition to the menu. 

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

The naturally sweet flavor that is released during the cooking process combined with the honey glaze will make carrots the most popular side dish this year. 

Candied Roasted Squash

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Candied Roasted Squash

You'll need just three ingredients and a sheet pan to bake up caramelized squash. Seed and cut one day in advance to save time on the day of your holiday meal. 

