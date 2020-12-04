The Easiest Dump and Bake Side Dishes To Add To Your Holiday Menu

Think of these stress-free dump and bake sides as our Christmas gift to you. These easy side dishes require minimal prep work before putting them in the oven so you can focus on the main dish for your holiday meal. Of course, if you're not hosting this year and will need to transport a side dish, dump and bake casseroles are great options to carry along. These sides require no pre-cooking and there's no long instructions to follow so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time celebrating the season with your family.