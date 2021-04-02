25 Delicious Side Dishes for Crab Cakes
Some dishes never get old. Homemade banana pudding, Mama's fried chicken, and Southern sweet tea just to name a few. But when it comes to summertime, it's crab cakes that take the cake...literally. This quintessential summer recipe can be served as a lovely party appetizer, but there's something about enjoying them around the dinner table that really takes a typical weeknight supper up a notch.
Crab cakes are often made with breadcrumbs and a heaping helping of butter, so deciding what side dish to serve in tow is always a challenge. Our rule? Find something bright and flavorful yet simple enough not to outshine your cakes. For us, that means gains, vegetables, and salads. Here are a few of our favorite summertime sides to serve with crab cakes tonight.
Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
Suppertime guests will want to pile their plates high with this colorful potato salad. Plus, you can make the Dijon mustard and picked onions in advance.
Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs
A drizzle of cheese and breadcrumbs is all you need enhance the bright flavor of these stalks.
Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
In this colorful side, all you need to do is slice, coat, grill, and season.
Field Pea-Tomato Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Lady peas are sure to please when paired with in-season tomatoes.
Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
You can't go wrong with classic corn on the cob come summertime. This simple, oven-roasted recipe is reliable and works with lots of butter and herb variations.
Roasted Tomato, Salami, and Mozzarella Pasta
Enjoy all the flavors of a baked pasta without turning on the the oven.
Cornbread Panzanella with Squash
We swap out traditional bread used in an Italian panzanella for cornbread in this Southern twist on the classic side dish.
Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas
This vibrant quinoa side comes together in less than 20 minutes, and you don't even have to preheat the oven.
Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
This lively lemon-dill vinaigrette take on a classic potato salad is a bright change of place from your usual creamy version.
Three-Bean Pasta Salad
Here, pasta salad and three-bean salad join forces for the ultimate 30-minute side.
Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
A fantastic blend of flavors, this lemony pasta salad is a great way to use up the fresh herbs hanging out in your fridge.
Zucchini Rice Gratin
Inspired by Julia Child’s recipe for Tian de Courgettes au Riz, this vegetable gratin delivers generous-sized servings.
Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto
Laced with plenty of spring vegetables, this recipe is proof soup is for any season.
Baked Zucchini Fries
Couscous Pilaf
As flavorful as it is colorful, no one will guess this side only took 15 minutes to make.
Sautéed Squash and Zucchini
The ultimate quick-and-easy vegetable combination, this side serves up all the flavor of of a squash casserole without the extra calories.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Put your farmers’ market finds to good use in this summertime salad you'll want to eat by the forkful.
Easy Grilled Asparagus
The best surprise in this simple grilled asparagus? Bacon.
Best-Ever Succotash
Fresh cherry tomatoes, basil, and a little bit of salted butter are just a few of the secrets to our Best-Ever Succotash.
Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
When it comes to corn on the cob, we like to use the husks as handles. It makes for a pretty presentation and simplifies handling hot ears.
Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant with Basil Vinaigrette
In this side, grilled eggplant and zucchini pair a fresh and zesty basil vinaigrette you'll want to make all summer long.
Toasted Couscous and Tomato Salad
Don’t forget the Parmesan. It's the perfect topper to this toasted couscous.
Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
All you need is a hunk of bread to go with your crab cakes and summer soup with this slow-cooked side or dinner starter.
Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs
You can serve on sticks or turn these kebabs into a quick panzanella by removing the cooked ingredients from the skewers and tossing with olive oil, lemon juice, and toasted bread cubes.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
This tangy, smoky, slightly creamy side dish has a real kick.