25 Delicious Side Dishes for Crab Cakes

By Southern Living Editors
April 02, 2021
Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Some dishes never get old. Homemade banana pudding, Mama's fried chicken, and Southern sweet tea just to name a few. But when it comes to summertime, it's crab cakes that take the cake...literally. This quintessential summer recipe can be served as a lovely party appetizer, but there's something about enjoying them around the dinner table that really takes a typical weeknight supper up a notch. 

Crab cakes are often made with breadcrumbs and a heaping helping of butter, so deciding what side dish to serve in tow is always a challenge. Our rule? Find something bright and flavorful yet simple enough not to outshine your cakes. For us, that means gains, vegetables, and salads. Here are a few of our favorite summertime sides to serve with crab cakes tonight. 

Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Suppertime guests will want to pile their plates high with this colorful potato salad. Plus, you can make the Dijon mustard and picked onions in advance. 

Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs

A drizzle of cheese and breadcrumbs is all you need enhance the bright flavor of these stalks. 

Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

In this colorful side, all you need to do is slice, coat, grill, and season. 

Field Pea-Tomato Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Credit: Field Pea-Tomato Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Recipe: Field Pea-Tomato Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Lady peas are sure to please when paired with in-season tomatoes. 

Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

You can't go wrong with classic corn on the cob come summertime. This simple, oven-roasted recipe is reliable and works with lots of butter and herb variations. 

Roasted Tomato, Salami, and Mozzarella Pasta

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Tomato, Salami, and Mozzarella Pasta

Enjoy all the flavors of a baked pasta without turning on the the oven.

Cornbread Panzanella with Squash

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Cornbread Panzanella with Squash

We swap out traditional bread used in an Italian panzanella for cornbread in this Southern twist on the classic side dish. 

Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas

This vibrant quinoa side comes together in less than 20 minutes, and you don't even have to preheat the oven.

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

This lively lemon-dill vinaigrette take on a classic potato salad is a bright change of place from your usual creamy version. 

Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Three-Bean Pasta Salad

Here, pasta salad and three-bean salad join forces for the ultimate 30-minute side. 

Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

A fantastic blend of flavors, this lemony pasta salad is a great way to use up the fresh herbs hanging out in your fridge.

Zucchini Rice Gratin

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Zucchini Rice Gratin

Inspired by Julia Child’s recipe for Tian de Courgettes au Riz, this vegetable gratin delivers generous-sized servings.

Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto

Laced with plenty of spring vegetables, this recipe is proof soup is for any season. 

Baked Zucchini Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Zucchini Fries

Couscous Pilaf

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Couscous Pilaf

As flavorful as it is colorful, no one will guess this side only took 15 minutes to make. 

Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

Credit: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro

Recipe: Sautéed Squash and Zucchini

The ultimate quick-and-easy vegetable combination, this side serves up all the flavor of of a squash casserole without the extra calories. 

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Put your farmers’ market finds to good use in this summertime salad you'll want to eat by the forkful.

Easy Grilled Asparagus

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Easy Grilled Asparagus

The best surprise in this simple grilled asparagus? Bacon. 

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

Fresh cherry tomatoes, basil, and a little bit of salted butter are just a few of the secrets to our Best-Ever Succotash. 

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

When it comes to corn on the cob, we like to use the husks as handles. It makes for a pretty presentation and simplifies handling hot ears.

Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant with Basil Vinaigrette

Recipe: Grilled Zucchini and Eggplant with Basil

In this side, grilled eggplant and zucchini pair a fresh and zesty basil vinaigrette you'll want to make all summer long.

Toasted Couscous and Tomato Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Grilled Toasted Couscous and Tomato Salad

Don’t forget the Parmesan. It's the perfect topper to this toasted couscous. 

Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder

All you need is a hunk of bread to go with your crab cakes and summer soup with this slow-cooked side or dinner starter. 

Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Halloumi-and-Summer Vegetable Kebabs

You can serve on sticks or turn these kebabs into a quick panzanella by removing the cooked ingredients from the skewers and tossing with olive oil, lemon juice, and toasted bread cubes.

Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

This tangy, smoky, slightly creamy side dish has a real kick. 

