Corn Salad Recipes to Bring to Your Next Cookout
There are so many ways to enjoy summer's golden kernel. Grill Corn on the Cob for an easy cookout side or turn it into Creamed Corn. But our favorite way to prepare corn to turn it into a fresh summer salad. We've gathered our best corn salad recipes for you to make in a jiffy. From southwestern inspired salads to salads made with summer's star produce, we're sure there's a corn salad recipe in this round-up to inspire your dinner menu.
Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad
Recipe: Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad
We're grilling up our favorite veggies and adding them to this Cobb salad. Fresh corn, okra, and heirloom tomatoes make this the best Cobb salad we've ever had.
Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing
Recipe: Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing
Excuse us while we only eat this salad for the rest of summer. Be sure to get a good sear on the freshly cut okra pods. For added flavor, try adding bacon or boiled eggs to the salad.
Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
This salad was meant to be enjoyed by the water. With seasonal produce and fresh, grilled salmon, it's an easy salad to whip up when you're craving something lighter in the summer heat.
Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad
Recipe: Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad
The secret to this salad is our Summer Sauce. The refreshing mix of mint, basil, and parsley tone down the smokey bacon flavor in this crisp, easy summer salad.
Diane's Southwestern Cornbread Salad
Recipe: Diane's Southwestern Cornbread Salad
A cold layered salad is an easy dish to bring to an office party or family gathering. This cornbread salad takes everything up a notch. The best part? The crumbly cornbread layer soaks up all the extra dressing.
Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
Recipe: Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
We promise this salad is unlike any other corn salad you've had before. It comes together in less than 30 minutes and pairs with any of your favorite Southern dishes.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Kick up your typical taco night corn salad with this Spicy Grilled Corn Salad. Three jalapeños pack a punch, so if you're wanting something on the milder side, swap in mini sweet peppers.
Street Corn Salad
Recipe: Street Corn Salad
Your favorite Mexican street corn made into salad form. Creamy cotija cheese and fresh cilantro make this salad the best side dish to bring to your next cookout.
Corn, Tomato, and Avocado Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing
Recipe: Corn, Tomato, and Avocado Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing
Five ingredients combine for a simple, yet oh-so delicious summer salad. Take a trip to your local farmers' market to buy the freshest ingredients.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Sweet, seasonal produce and salty feta cheese are all you need for this Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad. A little Honey Vinaigrette, plus salt and pepper top it off.