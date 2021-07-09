Corn Salad Recipes to Bring to Your Next Cookout

By Emma Phelps
July 09, 2021
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

There are so many ways to enjoy summer's golden kernel. Grill Corn on the Cob for an easy cookout side or turn it into Creamed Corn. But our favorite way to prepare corn to turn it into a fresh summer salad. We've gathered our best corn salad recipes for you to make in a jiffy. From southwestern inspired salads to salads made with summer's star produce, we're sure there's a corn salad recipe in this round-up to inspire your dinner menu.

Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad

We're grilling up our favorite veggies and adding them to this Cobb salad. Fresh corn, okra, and heirloom tomatoes make this the best Cobb salad we've ever had.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing

Excuse us while we only eat this salad for the rest of summer. Be sure to get a good sear on the freshly cut okra pods. For added flavor, try adding bacon or boiled eggs to the salad.

3 of 10

Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

This salad was meant to be enjoyed by the water. With seasonal produce and fresh, grilled salmon, it's an easy salad to whip up when you're craving something lighter in the summer heat.

Advertisement

4 of 10

Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Field Pea, Corn, and Bacon Salad

The secret to this salad is our Summer Sauce. The refreshing mix of mint, basil, and parsley tone down the smokey bacon flavor in this crisp, easy summer salad.

5 of 10

Diane's Southwestern Cornbread Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Diane's Southwestern Cornbread Salad

A cold layered salad is an easy dish to bring to an office party or family gathering. This cornbread salad takes everything up a notch. The best part? The crumbly cornbread layer soaks up all the extra dressing.

6 of 10

Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

We promise this salad is unlike any other corn salad you've had before. It comes together in less than 30 minutes and pairs with any of your favorite Southern dishes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Kick up your typical taco night corn salad with this Spicy Grilled Corn Salad. Three jalapeños pack a punch, so if you're wanting something on the milder side, swap in mini sweet peppers.

8 of 10

Street Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Street Corn Salad

Your favorite Mexican street corn made into salad form. Creamy cotija cheese and fresh cilantro make this salad the best side dish to bring to your next cookout.

9 of 10

Corn, Tomato, and Avocado Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing

Credit: Abigail Wilt

Recipe: Corn, Tomato, and Avocado Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing

Five ingredients combine for a simple, yet oh-so delicious summer salad. Take a trip to your local farmers' market to buy the freshest ingredients.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas 

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Sweet, seasonal produce and salty feta cheese are all you need for this Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad. A little Honey Vinaigrette, plus salt and pepper top it off.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next