7 Things Our Editors Always Buy at Walmart

A true Southerner recognizes the value of a good bargain, and that's exactly what you'll find at Walmart. Although, if we're being honest… What can't you find at Walmart? Aisles upon aisles, Walmart is a wonderland stocked with anything you could possibly want or need. Carrying everything ranging from groceries to clothing, electronics, toiletries, and furniture, they've got you covered. This one-stop-shop keeps us coming back with savings on whatever it is we seek, whether it's a rotisserie chicken, a game console, shampoo, a new bike, or even fresh tires. If you could want it, chances are Walmart has it.

With so much to offer though, sometimes the limitless choices can be intimidating—not to mention hard to find in those massive superstores. Make your shopping list ahead of time and venture into Walmart prepared to fill your cart with a bit of strategy. Add these Walmart products to your list that our editors love to shop.

Home Accessories

We love to take a stroll down the home decor aisle to scout out new finds, adding items to our cart that would work well to make our spaces prettier. Sure, we may not need these home accessories, but boy do we want them. Senior Social Editor Brennan Long loves these gold lanterns for outdoor entertaining.

Spices

"I always buy spices at Walmart since they are cheaper than I can find anywhere else," shares Southern Living Digital Editor Jenna Sims. Stock up on salt, pepper, chile powder, and anything else you need to whip up your favorite Southern recipes.

Travel Essentials

Before taking off on a getaway, run to Walmart for fun-sized toiletries. Miniature products save space and are a packing must-have, especially if you're going by way of plane and have to stick to TSA carry-on guidelines. One editor especially loves this travel pack of makeup remover wipes that she says are soothing for sensitive skin.

Bedding Basics

Senior Homes Editor Page Mullins shares that Walmart is her "secret source for good white sheets." Who are we to gatekeep a great deal on quality essentials?

Arts and Crafts

Calling all crafters, Walmart has you covered. Fill your cart with paint brushes, craft paint, fabric, yarn, and so much more. Assistant General Manager Anna Price Olson likes to head to Walmart for film to use in her polaroid camera. "The film can add up, so it's great to stock up when you can."

Party Supplies

Those who love entertaining know not to underestimate a good deal on party supplies. It's also always a good idea to have some wrapping or tissue paper on hand for gift-giving. One of our editors likes to shop birthday candles, confetti, and other festive products in the party aisle. You won't find a more prepared hostess.

The Home Edit