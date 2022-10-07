7 Things Our Editors Buy At Sam's Club Every Holiday Season

If you ask Southern Living editors if a Sam's Club membership is worth the investment, many of us would respond with a resounding "yes." That's especially true when the holidays come around. The exclusive retailer is chock-full of bargains all year round, but during the holidays—when gifts from Santa are due and tightening our wallets is especially on our minds—we appreciate good deals more than ever. When the slay bells start jingling, that's our cue to head on over to Sam's Club for everything we need to deck the halls and keep hungry holiday guests satisfied.

We're sharing our picks of must-have items from Sam's Club. Our editors' holidays wouldn't be complete without these discount snacks, adornments, and giftables.

Gift Baskets

Sam's Club does the work for you by putting together festive gift boxes and baskets worthy of gifting, but full of so many goodies that you'll be tempted to keep one for yourself. "Their holiday food gift baskets usually have pretty good variety and lots of tasty seasonal treats," says Travel and Culture Editor Tara Massouleh McCay. "They're great for hostess gifts…and I love picking up one for myself (at 50% off or more) as an end of season pick-me-up when the holidays are over."

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Senior Digital Food Editor Kimberly Holland recommends the pumpkin cheesecake from Sam's Club as an essential addition to top off your holiday feast. Fit for a holiday crowd, this Member's Mark dessert is positively massive (over 4 pounds!) and as tasty as it is big. Plus, it's pretty to boot, with creamy dollops and a swirled design combining pumpkin pie and New York style cheesecake in a graham cracker crust. This beauty is made to be stored frozen, so it's not too early to buy one now to grace your holiday table come December.

Blankets

Blankets are a holiday season staple, both for cozying up and for gifting, and every year, Sam's Club ups the ante on its blanket game. "They have the best blankets and throws," says Holland. "Each year, they release new blankets that are totally giftable… if you can get them out of your own hands when you feel how cozy and soft they are." This year, it's a chunky knit blanket that our editors are itching to get their hands on.

Jolly Decor

A destination for more than just edible finds, our editors head to Sam's Club for festive accessories to spruce up our homes during the holiday season, from ornaments, to nutcrackers, and festive trinkets. Sam's Club even offers Christmas trees.

Macaroni and Cheese

Whether you're purchasing mac and cheese as a staple for the holiday spread or as a shortcut for the post-holiday haze when the last thing you want is to spend more time in the kitchen, Sam's Club will not disappoint, according to Southern Living Fellow Mary Alice Russell. Made fresh daily with Cavatappi pasta and cheddar cheese sauce, it's hard to beat comfort food that's so gourmet but asks so little effort from you (under an hour in the oven before it's ready to impress).

Advent Calendars

"They always have a great wine advent calendar," shares Holland. "It's so fun! And often, they have other advent calendars if wine isn't your thing." Their Christmas countdowns range from boozy to kid-friendly, and our editors are on the edges of our seats to see which calendars Sam's Club stocks this holiday season.

Limited Edition Holiday Snacks

When candy canes begin to line store shelves, sweets are available in the shape of evergreen trees, and peppermint bark comes out of hibernation, it's officially our favorite time of year. Our editors love to shop Sam's Club for our favorite snacks fashioned for the holidays with festive designs and flavors. "Last year they had the Skinny Pop holiday assortment. It was gingerbread, peppermint, and snickerdoodle," shares Digital Editor Jenna Sims. "I think I bought 3 boxes throughout the season, and I hope they have it again this year!"